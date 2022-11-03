The cabin of a Delta plane completely filled with smoke.

Passengers share videos of their moments of terror.

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing.

SCARY FLIGHT. In mid-flight, the cabin of a Delta aircraft completely filled with smoke and, amid the panic of the passengers, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Several people on board recorded the terrifying experience on video.

A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a emergency landing on Tuesday, November 1, after the aircraft cabin filled with smoke and one of the plane’s engines apparently stopped working mid-flight.

Cabin fills with smoke and plane makes emergency landing

Delta Air Lines Flight 2846, traveling from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta to LAX had to make a forced landing midway at the Albuquerque International Sunport after the plane filled with smoke.

Journalist Mark Johnson, who was on board the plane, reported via Twitter that the pilots made an emergency landing after one of the plane’s engines shut down. “Emergency on my flight #Delta 2846 from ATL-LAX. Engine problem, smoke in cabin,” he wrote.

