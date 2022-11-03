SCARY: Plane makes an emergency landing after the cabin fills with smoke
The cabin of a Delta plane completely filled with smoke. Passengers share videos of their moments of terror.
- The cabin of a Delta plane completely filled with smoke.
- Passengers share videos of their moments of terror.
- The aircraft had to make an emergency landing.
SCARY FLIGHT. In mid-flight, the cabin of a Delta aircraft completely filled with smoke and, amid the panic of the passengers, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Several people on board recorded the terrifying experience on video.
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a emergency landing on Tuesday, November 1, after the aircraft cabin filled with smoke and one of the plane’s engines apparently stopped working mid-flight.
Cabin fills with smoke and plane makes emergency landing
Delta Air Lines Flight 2846, traveling from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta to LAX had to make a forced landing midway at the Albuquerque International Sunport after the plane filled with smoke.
Journalist Mark Johnson, who was on board the plane, reported via Twitter that the pilots made an emergency landing after one of the plane’s engines shut down. “Emergency on my flight #Delta 2846 from ATL-LAX. Engine problem, smoke in cabin,” he wrote.
Engine problems?
“Someone started yelling there was a fire, but the flight attendants (in a very professional way) told everyone to chill, it wasn’t a fire, and keep seated,” said Mason Weiner, a passenger on the flight told NBC News.
In addition to smoke in the cabin, flight crew members noted a performance problem with one of the aircraft’s two engines, so the pilots diverted the aircraft to Albuquerque International Sunport for an emergency landing.
Video of the terrifying moment
Several passengers took video of the terrible experience of being enveloped in a cloud of smoke inside a closed cabin in mid-flight. Despite the fear and anguish of the passengers, the pilots managed to make a successful emergency landing. SEE VIDEO HERE
Authorities reported that no passengers were injured during the emergency on the plane, but they have not confirmed what specifically caused the smoke inside the cabin or if it was related to the engine problem, said Atlanta News First.
Get home safe
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an investigation into the incident that occurred with the Delta Airlines Boeing 757, the agency said in a statement released by CBS News. Meanwhile, the airline made the necessary arrangements for the passengers to continue on their way.
Delta Air Lines had a different plane available to get people safely to the city of Los Angeles, where they were scheduled to arrive later Tuesday night. Cabin fills with smoke and plane makes emergency landing.