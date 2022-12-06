After prisoner escapes and violence, Zacatecas authorities issue a travel alert
Violence in Zacatecas causes road closures. At least six roads into the state were affected. Central de camiones cancels trips until further notice.
- Violence in Zacatecas causes road closures.
- At least six roads into the state were affected.
- Central de camiones cancels trips until further notice.
On Sunday, December 4, terror once again invaded various streets of the capital of Zacatecas after an attempted mass escape at the Men’sCentro Regional de Readaptación Social (Cerereso) in Cieneguillas, Zacatecas that resulted in several narcoblockades on various highways, according to Infobae.
There is once again insecurity in the Mexican Republic, tormenting families with terrifying scenes of burned vehicles after organized crime decided to sow terror and spread bloodshed once again.
Multiple attacks in the central zone of the Mexican Republic
After local authorities confirmed the terrible violence the state of Zacatecas is currently experiencing, they have issued travel alerts since several roads that connect to the area have been closed until further notice due to the violence that has arisen, according to El País.
Tire spikes were placed, oil was sprayed to cause cars to skid, and there were even several vehicles set on fire on various roads that connect Zacatecas with other states, to prevent access to the area. Apparently, this was all a distraction so that the Cerereso inmates could escape. Filed as: Zacatecas travel alert
Prisoner escapes spark narcoblockades in Zacatecas
The confrontation that took place on December 4 inside the men’s prison was not the only one. It was also announced that a state judge was shot to death inside a car after leaving his house in the Municipality of Guadalupe,Zacatecas on December 3.
Now, the roads are on fire and terrible scenes of incinerated vehicles. Officials have reported that travel to Zacateca will be canceled until further notice for safety reasons. Filed as: Zacatecas travel alert
Travel alert for Zacatecas
One social media report details that the highway connecting Zacatecas with Durango Route 45 and Fresnillo kilometer 48 remains closed because 10 wrecked vehicles were recorded on Sunday night.
The Calera municipality booth remains closed because it was one of the strongest points after being set on fire by a criminal group. The Zacatecas-Saltillo highway Ruta 54, Pozo de Gamboa kilometer 10 is also blocked. Filed as: Zacatecas attacks travel alert
The public is urged to take precautions
It was also confirmed that the Zacatecas-Aguascalientes Route 45D highway will remain closed due to damaged vehicles. Finally, it was announced that the road that connects Zacatecas to Guadalajara through Route 54 is closed. In the town of El Fuerte, automobiles damaged by flat tires and other artifacts were reported.
As if that were not enough, the Zacatecas Bus Station gave the order to cancel all the bullfights because of what is happening on the roads. Other states also canceled travel to this area. Residents and students who tried to leave Sombrerete and Río Grande were stranded. With information from Reforma, and infobae. Filed as: Zacatecas attacks travel alert