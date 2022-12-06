Violence in Zacatecas causes road closures.

At least six roads into the state were affected.

Central de camiones cancels trips until further notice.

On Sunday, December 4, terror once again invaded various streets of the capital of Zacatecas after an attempted mass escape at the Men’sCentro Regional de Readaptación Social (Cerereso) in Cieneguillas, Zacatecas that resulted in several narcoblockades on various highways, according to Infobae.

There is once again insecurity in the Mexican Republic, tormenting families with terrifying scenes of burned vehicles after organized crime decided to sow terror and spread bloodshed once again.

Multiple attacks in the central zone of the Mexican Republic

After local authorities confirmed the terrible violence the state of Zacatecas is currently experiencing, they have issued travel alerts since several roads that connect to the area have been closed until further notice due to the violence that has arisen, according to El País.

Tire spikes were placed, oil was sprayed to cause cars to skid, and there were even several vehicles set on fire on various roads that connect Zacatecas with other states, to prevent access to the area. Apparently, this was all a distraction so that the Cerereso inmates could escape. Filed as: Zacatecas travel alert