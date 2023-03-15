Mhoni Vidente says Galilea Montijo was cursed.

The Hoy host announced she and Fernando Reina Iglesias are divorcing.

Other Hoy hosts recently announced their splits.

Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente says she knows why Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina Iglesias are divorcing. Her cards tell her that someone is responsible, according to La Verdad.

A flurry of divorces have come recently, as the psychic herself predicted at the beginning of the year. Just a few weeks ago, Galilea’s fellow Hoy host, Andrea Legarreta announced that she and Erik Rubín were splitting.

Mhoni says Hoy is cursed

Mhoni predicted Galilia’s divorce as part of a “curse” on the Hoy hosts. She said someone performed witchcraft which is affecting at least two of the hosts who are ending their marriages as a result.

After Andrea Legarreta announced her divorce, the psychic said: “But the divorces continue, it is the year of the divorce, it is the year of the lover and the divorces will continue on Hoy,” according to La Verdad.