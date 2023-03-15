Did Laura Bozzo get breast implants?

She impressed everyone with her look at the gala for La Casa de los Famosos 3.

Everyone was talking about the host’s figure.

Did Laura Bozzo get breast implants? Laura Bozzo continues to be present on Telemundo‘s La Casa de los Famosos as her season was more popular than the current one. She doesn’t miss a thing when she offers her critique’s at the show’s galas.

While on the reality show she looked more natural, at the gala this Sunday she revealed that she has a great team of stylists who make her look glamorous. However, this weekend, she showed off her assets and had people wondering how natural they are.

Laura Bozzo looking cheeky at 70

A week ago, the Peruvian host wore a black leather trench and boots. This weekend, she chose to highlight her abs and surprised the audience in a white lace bra under a hot pink blazer.

Perfectly made up, with a tailored pink suit and a white lace bra that showed off her assets, Laura Bozzo left millions breathless and wondering if she had breast implants.