Her cups runneth over: Did Laura Bozzo get breast implants? (PHOTOS)
Did Laura Bozzo get breast implants? Laura Bozzo continues to be present on Telemundo‘s La Casa de los Famosos as her season was more popular than the current one. She doesn’t miss a thing when she offers her critique’s at the show’s galas.
While on the reality show she looked more natural, at the gala this Sunday she revealed that she has a great team of stylists who make her look glamorous. However, this weekend, she showed off her assets and had people wondering how natural they are.
Laura Bozzo looking cheeky at 70
A week ago, the Peruvian host wore a black leather trench and boots. This weekend, she chose to highlight her abs and surprised the audience in a white lace bra under a hot pink blazer.
Perfectly made up, with a tailored pink suit and a white lace bra that showed off her assets, Laura Bozzo left millions breathless and wondering if she had breast implants.
Did Laura Bozzo get breast implants?
Standing in what appears to be a hotel corridor, Laura Bozzo shared an Instagram post showing us that she’s still sexy at 70. In another photo she buttoned the blazer for a more modest look.
Although many of the comments were complimenting how great she looks, on La Mesa Caliente’s Instagram post, people did not hold back and criticized her for not looking age appropriate.
Is she criticized for not dressing appropriately for her age?
Most people think Laura Bozzo should cover up more: “I would not submit to public ridicule in that way, ma’am, don’t make a fool of yourself” “Your skin shows the years.” “She should work on being a better person, on improving her manners.” “The truth is that magic exists, take off the 100 kilos of makeup and you will see the reality of the lady.” “Moderacy is the key to elegance!!!! Madam please cover yourself.”
The criticism continued: “I have always said that Mrs. Laura is not located in her time and space.” “Oh no” “Girls, dress as you want before 35 because after 40 I think It’s already ridiculous.” “Christ but this woman doesn’t realize her age?” “Filter because she is already very old.” “Does this woman not see herself in a mirror?”