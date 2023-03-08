Samira Jalil is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ (PHOTOS)
Samira Jalil is evicted from 'La Casa de los Famosos'. Aylín Mujica, Samira Jalil and Diego Soldano were this week's nominees. Who will be next?
- Samira Jalil is evicted from La Casa de los Famosos.
- Aylín Mujica, Samira Jalil and Diego Soldano were this week’s nominees.
- Who will be the next to leave?
La Casa de los Famosos 3 continues airing on Telemundo. Last week people who couldn’t stand El Rey Grupero were happy to see him go. Now, on the first Monday in March, the seventh houseguest on the reality show has left. Did they make a serious mistake?
Unlike the second season of La Casa de los Famosos, where at this point the roles were defined and the feuds and scandals were raging, this session is distinguished by being calmer and the audience isn’t as engaged… What does Telemundo have to do to make it triumph over the competition?
La Casa de los Famosos advances to its final stretch
After almost two months, there is still no celebrity who has emerged as the favorite to win the Telemundo reality show, unlike Ivonne Montero last season, who ended up being crowned the big winner…
Between Paty Navidad with her conspiracy theories, Osmel Sousa criticizing everyone, Arturo Carmona with his toxic jealousy, Pepe Gámez with his paranoia, Aylín Mujica becoming a villain saving everyone except her ‘friends’ and La Materialista being rude, people still don’t have a favorite to win.
This week’s Head of Household does his thing on the Telemundo reality show
This week on La Casa de los Famosos 3, Raúl García became Head of Household. He saved Dania, which turned out to be a good choice because she was nominated along with Samira, Aylín and Diego.
This left three nominees and no one expected what was about to happen on the Telemundo reality show that, although it has made an effort to please the public, this season has not completely captured the audience… Was it bad casting?
Did El Rey Grupero’s departure hurt the show?
For a reality show to work, there must be controversial characters who, although they are not fan favorites, do provide a lot of juicy content. On this season of La Casa de los Famosos, two key characters pulled the strings and gave ‘life’ to scandals… Nicole Chávez and El Rey Grupero. Now they’re both out.
After he was saved by Aylín Mujica, with whom he was rumored to be having an affair, El Rey Grupero became the sixth person evicted from the house.
The seventh person evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3
Samira Jalil, Diego Soldano and Aylín Mujica were called to the eviction room on Monday and the first to leave it was the Argentine actor who received 45 percent of the votes. The other houseguests thought that Aylín would be evicted… but they were wrong.
Nervously, Aylín and Samira waited for the verdict and with 23 percent of the votes versus 32 percent. The person who brought some flavor to the show was evicted. Samira Jalil was the seventh housguest to leave La Casa de los Famosos 3.