Samira Jalil is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ (PHOTOS)

Samira Jalil is evicted from La Casa de los Famosos.

Aylín Mujica, Samira Jalil and Diego Soldano were this week’s nominees.

Who will be the next to leave?

La Casa de los Famosos 3 continues airing on Telemundo. Last week people who couldn’t stand El Rey Grupero were happy to see him go. Now, on the first Monday in March, the seventh houseguest on the reality show has left. Did they make a serious mistake?

Unlike the second season of La Casa de los Famosos, where at this point the roles were defined and the feuds and scandals were raging, this session is distinguished by being calmer and the audience isn’t as engaged… What does Telemundo have to do to make it triumph over the competition?

La Casa de los Famosos advances to its final stretch

After almost two months, there is still no celebrity who has emerged as the favorite to win the Telemundo reality show, unlike Ivonne Montero last season, who ended up being crowned the big winner…

Between Paty Navidad with her conspiracy theories, Osmel Sousa criticizing everyone, Arturo Carmona with his toxic jealousy, Pepe Gámez with his paranoia, Aylín Mujica becoming a villain saving everyone except her ‘friends’ and La Materialista being rude, people still don’t have a favorite to win.