Juan bursts into tears when he gets a surprise.

The music producer was criticized for his reaction.

Juan Rivera’s wife visits La Casa de los Famosos.

Juan Rivera breaks down in tears when he sees his wife. Jenni Rivera’s controversial brother is on La Casa de los Famosos, where he has made a lot of fans who are rooting for him to win the grand prize.

In the time that the music producer has on the popular Telemundo reality show, Juan has shown himself to be a very sensitive man who isn’t afraid to cry. A few days ago, Rivera received a surprise that shocked him.

Juan Rivera bursts into tears when he sees his wife

This is not the first time that we’ve seen the brother of the late singer Jenni Rivera, breaking down in tears. A few days ago Juan cried when he received an emotional surprise in the reality show.

The houseguests on La Casa de los Famosos can’t see their friends or family for about three months while they’re living in the house. This explains Juan’s emotional reaction.