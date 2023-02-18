Juan Rivera bursts into tears when he sees his wife on ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ (VIDEO)
Juan bursts into tears when he gets a surprise. The music producer was criticized for his reaction. Juan Rivera's wife visits 'La Casa de los Famosos'.
Juan Rivera breaks down in tears when he sees his wife. Jenni Rivera’s controversial brother is on La Casa de los Famosos, where he has made a lot of fans who are rooting for him to win the grand prize.
In the time that the music producer has on the popular Telemundo reality show, Juan has shown himself to be a very sensitive man who isn’t afraid to cry. A few days ago, Rivera received a surprise that shocked him.
Juan Rivera bursts into tears when he sees his wife
This is not the first time that we’ve seen the brother of the late singer Jenni Rivera, breaking down in tears. A few days ago Juan cried when he received an emotional surprise in the reality show.
The houseguests on La Casa de los Famosos can’t see their friends or family for about three months while they’re living in the house. This explains Juan’s emotional reaction.
John couldn’t hold back his tears
As usual, the program often brings in people who are close to the contestants at different points in the show. On this occasion, it was Juan’s turn, when he received instructions to enter the zoom room.
Before that, Juan Rivera picked up a bouquet of roses and surely he already knew what was about to happen. It is no mystery that the brother of Rosie and Jenni Rivera shows the love that he has for his wife, despite the problems they’ve had in the past. Juan was shocked when he saw her and couldn’t hold back her tears.
Rivera’s reaction was criticized
As expected, opinions regarding the Rivera’s reaction to seeing his wife were divided. La Mesa Caliente shared the clip on Instagram and people immediately commented.
While there are those who support Juan Rivera, there are also those who criticize him for being dramatic: “So big and so loud, what is his goal?” “It’s ridiculous” “All that is a lie, even the ring.” “Cry for everything, stop the drama, that man has an emotional problem.”