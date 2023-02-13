Juan Rivera apologizes to his wife in a surprising video

Juan Rivera shares a surprising video.

Before entering La Casa de los Famosos, Jenni Rivera’s younger brother asked his wife for forgiveness.

What did he do to Brenda? “Why do they want to make him look as a great man when he is not?” Currently on Telemundo’s reality show La Casa de los Famosos, music producer and YouTuber Juan Rivera shared a surprising video apologizing to his wife Brenda. Before going on the popular show, Jenni Rivera’s younger brother prepared several videos for his official YouTube channel, where he has more than 180,000 subscribers. It took everyone by surprise when he showed his vulnerable side about some difficulties in his marriage. The couple was accompanied by Rosie Rivera. “I apologize to my wife!” “Marriage is not, ‘We get married and live happily ever after.’ No, marriage is every day,” Brenda began in this video: “We are two different people, with two different personalities, with different ways of thinking… I lived through one childhood where my father was absent, he came in and out, and I reached a point in my life where I said: ‘I’d rather he didn’t come back,’ because every time he came back, I was hurt.” Next, Juan Rivera revealed that when he came into Brenda’s life, “with all his flaws,” including infidelity, abuse, and insults, he sowed more insecurity, pain, and fear in her. “I feel so sorry for her for everything I put her through. I look at the photos and see a face so tender that I break down and start crying and say: ‘How was I like that with her?'”

“A mother’s love surpasses everything” In another part of the video, Juan Rivera’s wife made it clear that she deals with this situation, more than anything, out of love for her children. And the same mother’s love should be shown to her husband and her entire family: “My thing was that… We lived through many things where I reached a point where I said that I only loved my children and did it for them.” She too confessed that she got to the point where she recognized that she had to love herself. “It is difficult, but when you are going to forgive too, you have to do it sincerely. It is not necessary to emphasize to him every time the error that he already knows he is making because we already know, he knows his mistakes, I do not have to repeat them to him every time,” said Brenda under the watchful eye of her sister-in-law Rosie Rivera and her husband, who would have more to say.

Juan Rivera’s wife “was already tired” About to finish with this confession, Juan Rivera’s wife revealed that “she was tired” of the situation but that she continued fighting for her children and her family: “I told God: ‘I’m going to leave,’ because it was when he (referring to her husband) ‘was done’ and I knew I couldn’t take it anymore.” Juan Rivera, who had been listening carefully, like his sister Rosie, and could not help but shed a few tears when Brenda recalled talks she had with her sister-in-law Jenni Rivera: “Juan was not the problem, it was the place where he was, and I want to be clear, she is a woman who supports her husband in everything,” Rosie said.

“Man, on many occasions, ‘pushes’ his wife to leave home” Finally, Juan Rivera said in this video, which is available on his official YouTube channel, that many people believe raising a child alone is easy and that, in the case of a divorce, they blame the man more than the woman, since the man, on many occasions, “pushes” her to leave her home. “The world is going from bad to worse for something and what a coincidence that there are more children without a father and mother at home.” “I thank God that my wife endured, because although I wanted to be the head of the home, I did not have the capacity. My wife kept this home together and I told her thank you and I apologize every time and in my heart I feel and tell her that I am going to be the man of her dreams, and when I achieve it, I am going to be better because she deserves that and more.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE).