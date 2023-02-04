Juan Rivera beat up Rey Grupero.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is on everyone’s lips.

The other houseguests were shocked and the women were scared.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 has already had several controversies. On this occasion Juan Rivera lost his temper with Rey Grupero, who shaved his head as a joke while Jenni’s brother was sleeping, to the astonishment of the other houseguests who couldn’t believe their eyes.

It turns out people have taken sides on La Casa de los Famosos 3. One group is led by Rey Grupero and Nicole Chávez, daughter of Julio César Chávez. Paty Navidad and Pepe Gámez are the leaders on the other side. However, on this occasion, Jenni Rivera’s brother blew up due to the audacity of Cynthia Klitbo’s ex.

A fight broke out on La Casa de los Famosos 3

When he entered the Telemundo reality show, Juan Rivera said that his main objective was to shed his negative image, so he decided to open himself up 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that the audience would see he’s a good guy.

But it is no secret to anyone that Jenni Rivera’s brother has a bad temper and, on this occasion, he could not contain himself after Cynthia Klitbo’s ex, Rey Grupero, decided to shave his head while he was sleeping as a joke.