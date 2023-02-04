He blew up! Juan Rivera beats up Rey Grupero on ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’ (VIDEO)
Juan Rivera beat up Rey Grupero. La Casa de los Famosos 3 is on everyone's lips. The other houseguests were shocked and the women were scared.
La Casa de los Famosos 3 has already had several controversies. On this occasion Juan Rivera lost his temper with Rey Grupero, who shaved his head as a joke while Jenni’s brother was sleeping, to the astonishment of the other houseguests who couldn’t believe their eyes.
It turns out people have taken sides on La Casa de los Famosos 3. One group is led by Rey Grupero and Nicole Chávez, daughter of Julio César Chávez. Paty Navidad and Pepe Gámez are the leaders on the other side. However, on this occasion, Jenni Rivera’s brother blew up due to the audacity of Cynthia Klitbo’s ex.
A fight broke out on La Casa de los Famosos 3
When he entered the Telemundo reality show, Juan Rivera said that his main objective was to shed his negative image, so he decided to open himself up 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that the audience would see he’s a good guy.
But it is no secret to anyone that Jenni Rivera’s brother has a bad temper and, on this occasion, he could not contain himself after Cynthia Klitbo’s ex, Rey Grupero, decided to shave his head while he was sleeping as a joke.
Rey Grupero pranked Juan Rivera and things heated up
On TikTok @asrminona shared the video of Juan Rivera waking up from his nap and realizing what had happened. He goes to the mirror, tries to control himself and asks his companions who did it.
Upon learning that it was Rey Grupero, who fearfully left the scene and went up to the Head of Household suite, Juan Rivera yelled at him to come down while his companions tried to calm him down.
Juan Rivera beat up Rey Grupero
Juan Rivera finally managed to catch Rey Grupero in the garden area, despite José and Arturo Carmona’s attempts to stop him and the women screaming for him to calm down.
Rey Grupero managed to escape from Juan Rivera who was held back by his housemates while Julio César Chávez’s daughter cried inconsolably, asking them to calm down. When he came down from the suite, Cynthia Klitbo’s ex dropped a bombshell… it was all a prank.
It was all a cruel joke on the houseguests
Juan Rivera said: “I told you not to take it… at the front… now what? How do I fix this mess? Calm down, it was a joke.” Those who were in on it laughed, while the others were shocked.
People expressed their opinion: “Ok but nobody talks about Carmona taking out Rey.” “How he runs.” “The way he jumps when he found out about Juan’s joke!” “Oh no, I even got tense” “those are not jokes dude” “Oh nooooo my pressure even went down and went up in a matter of seconds.” “They should have let him get what he deserved.” SEE THE VIDEO OF THE ALLEGED FIGHT BETWEEN JUAN RIVERA AND EL REY GRUPERO