Osmel Sousa causes commotion when his toupee falls off.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 continues to make an impact.

Did they make fun of the ‘Beauty Czar’? Osmel Sousa is the oldest celebrity on La Casa de los Famosos 3 and his experience and jokes have delighted thousands of people who follow the Telemundo reality show because the ‘Beauty Czar’ has so many amusing anecdotes. However, few expected to see him looking unkempt. For decades, the man who trained Venezuela’s beauty queens has been considered one of the most distinguished Hispanic personalities, with incomparable poise and elegance. However, on this occasion, on La Casa de los Famosos 3, he was caught looking less than put together. Osmel Sousa lost his glamour Making up his eyebrows, painting his lips and dressing in designer clothes, Osmel Sousa continues to be the ‘Divo’ that everyone knows as The Beauty Czar on La Casa de los Famosos 3. No one ever expected his toupee to fall off. While his roommates talked quietly, Osmel Sousa “fell into the arms of Morfeo” and enjoyed a pleasant nap. Neither Aylín Mujica, nor Madison, nor El Rey Grupero, much less “La Materialista” expected his toupee to betray him.

The Beauty Czar was disheveled on La Casa de los Famosos 3 Osmel Sousa’s toupee fell off as he napped, surprising his roommates and the audience. But how did they react? Instead of mocking him, the celebrities were touched and commented that the former coach of the Misses from Venezuela was a very educated person. La Materialista commented: “He’s the same age as my grandfather….” Meanwhile Aylín Mujica said: “He is an educated and fine person,” when her teammates suggested that if he had played last season with Laura Bozzo and Daniella Navarro he would not have endured.

Osmel Sousa is exposed on the reality show The video of Osmel Sousa without his toupee was shared by the TikTok account @rosibel096 and people immediately commented: “It’s true Osmel is very fine and educated, he represents Venezuela very well., “How cute, they appreciate Osmel.” “He’s a very fine and educated man.” “All of Venezuela loves him.” “Osmel is the best and most gossipy man in that house.” More people added: “Osmel is pretending to be asleep.” “The beauty czar is the best.” “He’s a love, that’s why they love him so much.” “Can’t he stand it? He puts up with everything and more.” “If he had been in the water room, Paty would have covered his head so they wouldn’t see him.” “I didn’t know he had a wig.” “The materialist has a good heart. She takes great care of the Czar.”

Controversy on La Casa de los Famosos 3 With the recent expulsion of Nicki Chávez, who received a miserable five percent of the vote, things within La Casa de los Famosos 3 has gotten more intense because El Rey Grupero, Aylín Mujica, La Materialista and Madison realized that people are protecting the celebrities from the water room, so theirs, the earth room, is in the crosshairs. So far the audience favorites are Paty Navidad and Pepe Gamez since they are the only ones who have not been able to fully integrate and apparently they are being ostracized by all the others, which sparked sympathy among viewers of La Casa de los Famosos 3. Will it continue like this? SEE THE VIDEO OF OSMEL SOUSA WITHOUT A TOUPEE