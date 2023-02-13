Who is nominated for eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ this week?

Who will be evicted from La Casa de los Famosos this week?

The list of nominees is here.

Could El Rey Grupero be eliminated from the reality show? NOMINEES ANNOUNCED! The new list of nominees who could be evicted from La Casa de los Famosos has been revealed! The audience’s least favorite have been revealed on social media and fans are continuing to weigh in. The popular Telemundo reality show continue to keep people guessing. Fans share their predictions about who may be leaving the house so it’s a big deal when the nominees are announced each week. WHO ARE THE NOMINEES FOR EVICTION? La Casa de los Famosos revealed once again who is on the line this week. One of those nominated to leave LCDLF is Rey Grupero, who is involved in various scandals due to his interactions with the other contestants on the show. “Rey Grupero, José Rodríguez, Osmariel Villalobos, Aylin Mújica, Dania Méndez, Paty Navidad,” could leave this house Telemundo reported on Instagram. Fans immediately commented.

How can you save your favorite? The popular Telemundo show is very interactive so they reminded viewers that there is a way to save their favorite personality. The public can vote through the reality show’s website by following a few simple steps. According to ACE, there are four days to vote and save your favorite star. Thursdays from 8:30 pm to 12:00 am; Friday from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am; Sunday from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am; Monday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:20 a.m., during the show.

Which nominee do you want out of the house? After the names of this week’s nominees were revealed, fans did not hesitate to point out that the they want Cynthia Klitbo’s ex-boyfriend, Rey Grupero to leave. On Telemundo’s post, people commented it was a moment they were waiting for. “Out, out, out, out, out Rey.” “We are voting and very attentive to the votes … There will be no doubt, the slut comes out; I say grupero.” “It is what we were all waiting for the nomination of the grupero, WHO WANTS IT OUT OF THE HOUSE?”

Who do fans want to save? In the comments of Telemundo’s post, Dania and Paty Navidad topped the list of those fans want to stay on the show. “King should be out, you have to give votes to Paty, José and Dani, so that any of the other three leave.” “Vote for Dania and Paty to stay, whether it’s Rey or Osmariel.” “I want to save Dania because Patty is saved by Pepe. Rey leaves and Osmariel follows him.” “My votes for the Rey and Aylin will save Paty, Pepe.”