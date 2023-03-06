Rey Grupero speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

He was the sixth to be evicted from La Casa de los Famosos.

He blew up at Liliana Rodríguez. One of the most popular shows in the US, La Casa de los Famosos 3 on Telemundo, has generated a lot of controversy due to the conflicts that arise between the houseguests. As a result, some people have left the show on their own while others have been voted out. Rey Grupero became the sixth person to be evicted from the house as he was one of the least popular with the audience. Juan Rivera also left that week because he missed his family. Rey Grupero, tell me about your experience on La Casa de los Famosos. How would you define it? Now, Rey Grupero speaks exclusively to MundoNow and makes surprising revelations about his stay in La Casa de los Famosos and some of his conflicts there. “I tried to be myself, I tried to be authentic, a normal person is in an office, at home or wherever. I’m not smiling all the time because people expect to see something real, but they expect people to be smiling, keep calm,” Rey said. “I believe that during your day you can be happy, you can get angry and be upset and that doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. So I entered, I entered noble. I saw how the vibe was and you can’t be noble. I started to play and after playing they took it as offensive. I said maybe, I’m doing offensive material. And then it was worse, because then I was nominee all the time, no matter how I behaved.”

What do you think of Aylín, do you think that she somehow faked her friendship with you? It should be remembered Rey and Aylin Mujica seemed to have a great relationship at first: “Of course the friendship is real. I don’t think it was love, because one feels in love inside the house, but it’s an illusion because you’re inside a house with only one person and you already feel that they’re part of your family. So you want to be with them.” “But I think that if she’s interested then we can see each other outside, have a coffee, get to know each other well, get to know each other without stress, invite her to dance. I don’t take a game personally because it’s like getting mad about losing a marathon or, I don’t know, a game of marbles. This is just a game.”

El Rey talks about Liliana Rodríguez During his stay, El Rey didn’t have a good relationship with Puma’s daughter, Liliana Rodríguez: “There are very resentful people like Liliana, who I think should give her father a hug. It was good therapy and then, well, she can preach about God, but one cannot preach about God with a heart as rotten as Liliana has.” “What Liliana wants is to carry out a smear campaign, which will not work out for her because I’m a person who is in favor of women’s rights. So I’m not a bolillo, I’m a comedian, I’m a person who likes to relax, I’m a person who is going to produce and it hurts me a lot that a person as resentful as Liliana wants to attack what I have worked on for a long time and don’t talk about God with a mouth full of po…”

How could you define your relationship with Paty Navidad? He also reveals what happened with Paty Navidad inside the house: “I feel that the infection was felt with them because she was very apprehensive about cooking. And it didn’t feel right to me that a person wanted to be in the kitchen without us touching anything and everything being under her control and that is why I think that was the mistake.” “Besides, she told me that she didn’t like me and that I was the filthy one in the house and nonsense like that until I stopped and said, ‘Sorry if I offended you.’ At that second we started getting along, she helped me in one of the trials and at that moment I can tell you that she’s one of the people I love the most in the house.”