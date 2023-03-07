Are Tommy Mottola and Thalía officially divorced? (VIDEO)
New details about Tommy Mottola and Thalía are revealed. Are they already divorced? The 'Chisme No Like' hosts shock everyone!
- New details about Tommy Mottola and Thalía are revealed.
- Are they already divorced?
- The Chisme No Like hosts shock everyone!
It’s speculated that Tommy Mottola and Thalía are already divorced. A few weeks ago, a rumor began circulating that singer Thalía and music mogul Tommy Mottola were splitting. However, the couple put them to rest with a Valentine’s Day Instagram video.
The speculation ended for a few days. Then a new rumor emerged with statements from one of the couple’s former employees. The woman said that Tommy and Thalía were no longer sleeping in the same bed, according to Tv Notas. Now, new evidence of their rumored split has emerged.
Chisme No Like hosts reveal new information about Thalía and Tommy Mottola
Chisme No Like says a former employee of Thalía and Tommy Mottola stated that the two have not slept together for quite some time and, in addition, Mottola doesn’t like being there, according to TV Notas.
“Thalía and Tommy Mottola never slept together, this is known in the inner circle, this is known by Lili Estefan. There is a staircase from the bathroom to Thalía’s room, Tommy Mottola doesn’t go into that room,” said Javier Ceriani.
Will the whole truth finally be revealed?
Now, on yesterday’s show, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain have announced that they have new information regarding the most famous couple in Mexico’s supposed split “after the investigation that we carried out when an employee of Tommy Mottola and Thalía told us that they didn’t sleep together.”
They say that soon the truth will come to light
According to Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani, even though they are telling the truth, he still cannot prove that they couple is divorced. However he said that it would come out sooner or later. “You know that divorces can be hidden when there is a lot of money.”
“In the United States, any public record can be hidden, a paper in court, of this type… in some ways but sooner or later it will come to light… so Tommy’s divorce from Thalía is already on paper,” Ceriani said on Chisme No Like with Elisa Beristain.