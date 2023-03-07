Are Tommy Mottola and Thalía officially divorced? (VIDEO)

New details about Tommy Mottola and Thalía are revealed.

Are they already divorced?

The Chisme No Like hosts shock everyone!

It’s speculated that Tommy Mottola and Thalía are already divorced. A few weeks ago, a rumor began circulating that singer Thalía and music mogul Tommy Mottola were splitting. However, the couple put them to rest with a Valentine’s Day Instagram video.

The speculation ended for a few days. Then a new rumor emerged with statements from one of the couple’s former employees. The woman said that Tommy and Thalía were no longer sleeping in the same bed, according to Tv Notas. Now, new evidence of their rumored split has emerged.

Chisme No Like hosts reveal new information about Thalía and Tommy Mottola

Chisme No Like says a former employee of Thalía and Tommy Mottola stated that the two have not slept together for quite some time and, in addition, Mottola doesn’t like being there, according to TV Notas.

“Thalía and Tommy Mottola never slept together, this is known in the inner circle, this is known by Lili Estefan. There is a staircase from the bathroom to Thalía’s room, Tommy Mottola doesn’t go into that room,” said Javier Ceriani.