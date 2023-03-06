Jazz legend Wayne Shorter dies.

The pioneering saxophone player was 89.

We remember his long music career. Wayne Shorter died on March 3rd. The prestigious saxophonist and jazz composer passed away at the age of 89, according to initial reports. Shorter was born in Newark, New Jersey and ventured into the music world at a very young age. He wrote iconic songs like Infant Eyes, Footprints, Black Nile and Witch Hunt. He also won several awards and was considered one of the jazz greats. Saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter dies Wayne Shorter, an influential jazz innovator whose complex, lyrical jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing resonated throughout more than half a century of American music, has died. He was 89. Shorter died on Thursday surrounded by his family in Los Angeles, said Alisse Kingsley, a representative for the multi-Grammy winner. According to The Associated Press, the family has not revealed a cause of death.

Wayne Shorter’s death was announced in a statement “Visionary composer, saxophonist, visual artist, devout Buddhist, devoted husband, father and grandfather Wayne Shorter has embarked on a new journey as part of his extraordinary life — departing the earth as we know it in search of an abundance of new challenges and creative possibilities,” Kingsley said in a statement. He was called a gentle spirit who was “always inquisitive and constantly exploring”. Shorter, a tenor saxophonist, made his debut in 1959 and would go on to become a founding member of two of jazz’s most influential groups: Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and the Miles Davis Quintet, the AP reported.

Wayne Shorter’s long career Over the next eight decades, Shorter’s extensive collaborations would include co-founding the 1970s fusion band Weather Report, some 10 appearances on albums with Joni Mitchell as well as collaborations with Carlos Santana and Steely Dan. According to infobae, Shorter once said: “There is nothing called error, what exists is opportunity. The opportunity helps us to trust ourselves, and keep our ego at bay.”

Internet users say goodbye to the great musician As expected, thousands of fans rushed to social media to say a last goodbye to the jazz musician through images, videos of his most iconic performances and a few words of support for his family. Composer and saxophonist Charles Lloyd said: “It has been a deeply sad morning to learn that my brother and fellow explorer of the Inner and Outer Universe has left town. The Maestro was a visionary, a great composer, and a friend with whom I shared a love for the Eternal Now.” While Herbie Hancock tweeted: “Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future. He was ready for his rebirth. As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable.“