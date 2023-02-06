El Puma’s daughter says she feels like a winner.

Liliana Rodríguez talked about being eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos.

Liliana says she wants Paty Navidad to win. Liliana Rodríguez, the popular Venezuelan actress who is also known for being the daughter of José Luis Rodríguez spoke exclusively with MundoNow about her elimination from La Casa de los Famosos. She also described what it was like to live with Nicky Chávez and Rey Grupero. Liliana said that she wants Paty Navidad to win as she got along with her well. However, she also says that, although she has left the reality show, she feels like a winner and it’s a relief not to be on camera 24 hours a day. Liliana Rodríguez talks about what it was like living with Nicole Chávez Liliana declared that, although she is no longer on the reality show, she feels like a winner. She says just being in the house was an achievement despite the fact that she was nominated and could not be saved from elimination. She was asked about what it was like to live with Julio César Chávez’s daughter, Nicky, because there was tension between the two. Liliana declared: “Nicole is forgetting her last name, she has dedicated herself to sweeping the floor with the legacy of her father and her family.”

Liliana says that Nicole Chávez is giving in to bad influences Liliana has a strong personality so it was expected she would clash with people inside the house. However, she said that you have to know when to hold back: “People expected me to be rude but my first job is to earn the trust and respect of my peers.” In addition, she said that Nicole is going down the wrong path: “Nicole is letting herself be badly influenced by the little group and she is making a mistake. God willing she rectifies it, she is a gossip, she is a liar, she is rude and she thinks she is invincible. There is no humility in her, it will be very difficult for her to reap what she is sowing.”

Liliana declared that Rey Grupero always wants to be the center of attention Next, Lilian talked about Rey Grupero. She said the singer and YouTuber is an overgrown boy and that he also has a few screws loose. She wanted to get to know him on a more personal level. She also said that he always wants to attract attention because “that’s what he lives for”. Liliana said: “Rey gives me the impression that he is very insecure, with many complexes and always needs to be the center of attention because otherwise he dies. I see potential but it would be good if his pretty side came out and not that dark side that he always shows.”

El Puma’s daughter says she wants Paty Navidad to win After airing the dirty laundry of two celebrities that have generated a lot controversy in the house, Liliana talked about someone she got along with very well, Paty Navidad. saying she wants her to win. “Paty and I were the strongest emotionally, spiritually, sentimentally and very sure of ourselves, Paty is the only one who has it right now, and I really hope she stays until the final, I want to see her win. She’s a great being human and deserves it,” Liliana told MundoNow.