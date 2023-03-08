Journalist Flor Rubio talks about whether Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina are splitting.

The rumor has been circulating.

Flor Rubio talks about whether it will happen. The wave of celebrity divorces continues. First Andrea Legarreta ended her marriage to Erik Rubín, then Tania Rincón followed suit and now it seems that Galilea Montijo could be next. Sources have revealed to journalist Flor Rubio that she is splitting from Fernando Reina. Journalist Flor Rubio indicated that the rumor has been gaining strength and she declared that Galilea Montijo is no longer posting photos with Fernando Reina on Instagram so they could be announcing their divorce any day. Is Galilea Montijo splitting with Fernando Reina? Will Galilea Montijo break up with Fernando Reina? The long marriage that began on August 6, 2011 seems to be dissolving more and more — at least that’s what journalist Flor Rubio says. Well, she says that after the recent wave of celebrity divorces, Galilea Montijo could be the next to announce her split with Fernando Reina. The couple has been married for 11 years.

Flor Rubio says that Galilea Montijo could split with Fernando Reina The Mexican journalist, who appears on Venga La Alegría, spoke of Galilea’s possible breakup with Fernando on her Radio Formula Espectacular show, where she stated that a reliable source told her that Galilea was about to make their divorce official. She said that a source from San Ángel told her that rumors began in the corridors of Televisa that Galilea had already made the separation official. She added that it has not been 100 percent confirmed but that it is said to be imminent.

What Flor Rubio says Flor Rubio declared: “I found out this morning and I say it with all the reservations of the case, it is a transcendent, a “radio rumor” that is circulating in the Televisa forums and it has to do with this wave of divorces on Hoy.” Flor Rubio alluded to Galilea, who ended by saying: “Now there is a report on Televisa that it seems that in the next few days, the next one on the list is Galilea Montijo. I insist, it is a “radio rumor” on Televisa at the moment.”

Possible signs of Galilea’s upcoming divorce After dropping the possible bombshell, Flor Rubio revealed one of the possible reasons why people are speculating about Galilea’s divorce. She emphasized that she and her husband have stopped appearing together on social media. “Since the Christmas holidays, Galilea has not shared anything with her husband, so there is the “radio rumor”, it says that in the next few days or weeks, she would also be announcing a breakup. I hope it is gossip, but the rumor is swirling on Televisa,” Flor Rubio said, according to Puro Show.