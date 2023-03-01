Andrea Legarreta wins lawsuit against ‘TV Notas’ over altered photo

Andrea Legarreta wins a lawsuit after announcing divorce.

She’s said to have won a hefty settlement.

“They acted illegally and maliciously,” reported Legarreta’s lawyer. Mexican presenter Andrea Legarreta won a lawsuit in the midst of her divorce from singer Erik Rubín. The actress and television presenter will receive over $100,000 and now she’s just waiting for the money to be transferred to the Mexican government. Last Wednesday the presenter and the singer announced her separation on social media, saying they had made the decision five months ago. According to the statement, they made the decision together and will continue to run their businesses together. ANDREA LEGARRETA WINS LAWSUIT AGAINST TV NOTAS Andrea Legarreta, host of the popular morning show Hoy, won over $100,000 in the midst of her split with pop singer Erik Rubín. The lawsuit was filed against Notmusa, which owns TV Notas magazine. Civil Court 27 of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City requested $135,787 from the Notmusa. The lawsuit arose due to moral damages complaint filed by Andrea Legarreta, according to Forbes.

What did Legarreta’s lawyer say? The host and her lawyer are waiting for the money to be deposited in the bank and indicated that the court will receive it. At the moment, the magazine has not commented on the matter. The presenter did not offer information about it either. “This amount has already been immobilized at BBVA Bancomer and we are waiting for it to be sent to the Court,” reported Andrea Legarreta’s lawyer, Carlos Enrique Odriozola Mariscal, according to Forbes.

Why did Andrea Legarreta sue TV Notas? The lawsuit arose over an article that was published in 2019. According to Odriozola, the magazine altered a photo of Legarreta to make it look as though she was touching a man’s genitals when she wasn’t. “The trial was carried out as a result of a lawsuit for an article published in 2019 in the magazine TV Notas and on its website, which turned out to be false, for this reason it caused ‘damage with obvious gender violence,’” Forbes reported.

Andrea Legarreta is vindicated Andrea Legarreta’s lawyer confirmed that the image published by the magazine was “false” because it was altered. Likewise, he pointed out that the publication caused great damage to the television presenter. “The altered, biased and false photograph published by the defendant Notmusa through the magazine TV Notas is enough to be certain that damage was caused to Mrs. Andrea Legarreta Martínez due to the abuse of the right to information, since this right is limited by the life and honor of the people,” the lawyer said, according to Forbes.