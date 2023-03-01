Where did Alejandra Guzmán’s bum go?
Where did Alejandra Guzmán's bum go? This is not the first time that La Guzmán has changed her appearance. What is going on?
- Where did Alejandra Guzmán’s bum go?
- This is not the first time that La Guzmán has changed her appearance.
- What is going on?
Alejandra Guzmán’s bum vanishes! The “Queen of Hearts” raised questions when people noticed a peculiar detail about her. It’s not the first time the singer has undergone a drastic physical change.
It is rumored that the so-called ‘Diva del Rock’ may have had some kind of cosmetic surgery to reduce her bum. This has caused hundreds of internet users to speculate that Alejandra is changing her gender. So far she hasn’t said anything about it.
Alejandra Guzmán’s bum disappears!
The 55-year-old singer caused a stir on social media when she shared a photo from the beach on her Instagram account. She’s doing a yoga pose that makes her bum look nonexistent. Many claim that the Queen of Hearts previously had butt injections.
It seems that now she is paying the consequences of having undergone treatments to enlarge her bum because another video that recently began circulating shows other changes to her appearance. Some say she is becoming a man.
Alejandra Guzmán has no bum at a recent concert
Mari Carmen Flores posted a video on Instagram showing a concert Alejandra Guzmán gave in Tijuana. It has surprised viewers.
“Her first concert of the year in the border city,” can be read in the description of the video that was shared of the beautiful Alejandra Guzmán’s show in Tijuana. What people really noticed was that she looks much thinner and her butt is gone.
The Queen of Hearts has no butt anymore
Once again, the singer’s formerly voluptuous butt seems to be gone. In the video, Alejandra Guzmán is wearing a black sequined jumpsuit as well as the platform shoes that she favors.
She wore dramatic makeup and her unique short hair. While she is on stage giving her best in every performance, it is clearly noticeable that her rear has disappeared. Many say that it is possible that she looks like this because of weight loss.
People are quick to criticized the singer online
Internet users were quick to comment. “She lacks a good image consultant.” “What happened to her buttocks?” “It’s not Alejandra! It’s Luis Enrique.” “What remains of Guzmán.” “Her face denotes that she lacks air, singing and dancing is already difficult at her age.”
“When she was young she had a good body.” “How horrible those clothes, the old lady should rest now, she shouldn’t make an effort like this anymore.” “How bad she looks,” the comments continued.