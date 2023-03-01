Where did Alejandra Guzmán’s bum go?

This is not the first time that La Guzmán has changed her appearance.

What is going on?

Alejandra Guzmán’s bum vanishes! The “Queen of Hearts” raised questions when people noticed a peculiar detail about her. It’s not the first time the singer has undergone a drastic physical change.

It is rumored that the so-called ‘Diva del Rock’ may have had some kind of cosmetic surgery to reduce her bum. This has caused hundreds of internet users to speculate that Alejandra is changing her gender. So far she hasn’t said anything about it.

Alejandra Guzmán’s bum disappears!

The 55-year-old singer caused a stir on social media when she shared a photo from the beach on her Instagram account. She’s doing a yoga pose that makes her bum look nonexistent. Many claim that the Queen of Hearts previously had butt injections.

It seems that now she is paying the consequences of having undergone treatments to enlarge her bum because another video that recently began circulating shows other changes to her appearance. Some say she is becoming a man.