Erik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta shocked fans by announcing their divorce.

Cheating rumors surface about Erik Rubín.

The Hoy host couldn’t take it anymore. After 22 years of marriage, Andrea Legarreta has confirmed she and Erik Rubín are splitting. Although they shared an Instagram post saying everything ended peacefully, now cheating rumors about Erik Rubín have surfaced. For several years now, it’s been said that Andrea and Erik were going through a difficult time in their marriage. It got worse as the former Timbiriche member embarked on the 90’s Pop Tour… Was Erik Rubín cheating? Since 2021 Erik Rubín has been accused of causing problems in his marriage to Andrea Legarreta because he had been seen dancing with an influencer named Tania Hernández Gándara in a club in Tulum. Although they were not caught kissing, there was flirting. People immediately reacted to the video and the media began asking Andrea Legarreta about it. However, Hoy host always denied that her husband was being unfaithful and she also ruled out a marital crisis.

Was Andrea Legarreta unfaithful? But the accusations were just beginning because, some time after the accusations against Erik Rubín, Andrea Legarreta was also accused of cheating by her former Hoy co-host Alfredo Adame. He said the host of the Televisa morning show was cheating on her husband with a powerful executive. Naturally, Andrea came out to deny everything Alfredo Adame said and then the couple appeared very stable and happy on social media with their daughters Mía and Nina. No one guessed that that by 2022 the rumors of Erik Rubín’s ‘suspicious’ behavior would make news again.

What did Erik Rubín do on the 90’s Pop Tour? Erik Rubín embarked on the 90’s Pop Tour along with artists like JNS, Benny Ibarra, Kabah, Fey, Mercurio and Magneto, but no one expected that Andrea Legarreta’s husband would give fans so much to talk about. First he was linked to Melissa López, a member of the group formerly known as Jeans, according to Razón. In a performance where they sang Si No Es Ahora, a Timbiriche hit, Erik Rubín hugged Melissa López from behind. It was also was rumored that he had an affair with a member of Mercurio, so many people wondered how his wife would take this.

Did Apio Quijano also disrespect Andrea Legarreta? But it was not only this accusation against Erik Rubín. In another video from the same tour, of a performance with Apio Quijano, she kissed him and people speculated that it was disrespectful to their marriage but Andrea never said anything. Now, Andrea Legarreta says that they have been separated for five months, but in her announcement on Hoy she stated that it was a mutual decision and that there is a lot of love between them… however, she did not give a specific reason for the split, she just said that ‘love transforms’. Do you think that Erik Rubín was unfaithful?