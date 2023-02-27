Red carpet Lo Nuestro Awards 2023: Nadia Ferreira shows her baby bump
Who attended the Lo Nuestro Awards this year? Nadia Ferreira showed off her baby bump. Who arrived wearing a shocking mustache?
The 35th edition of Premios Lo Nuestro was held on February 23. The stars hit the red carpet looking spectacular. However, there were some celebrities who surprised viewers with their outfits.
Singer Marc Anthony and his new wife Nadia Ferreira stunned on the red carpet with her baby bump. How many months along is she?
Nadia and Marc will be great parents!
El Gordo y la Flaca, as always, covered it all and this year they could not fail to capture what would be the most anticipated couple. Beloved singer Marc Anthony arrived with his new wife Nadia Ferreira and they left everyone speechless.
“Bella Nadia Ferreira showing off her belly next to skinny Marc Anthony,” was the headline of the video shared by the Univisión show’s Instagram account. The model looked phenomenal in a pastel pink dress on the arm of her famous husband.
Tokischa arrived wearing a mustache!
There can be no awards without scandals and at this years’ Lo Nuestro Awards, rapper Tockischa did not disappoint. She showed up in a gorgeous black dress but it was her face that had people talking.
The rapper sported a tremendous mustache, which is believed to be fake. “Like when you tell your wife to put herself in your shoes.” “At least she was with clothes on.” “She looks like my uncle Pedro,” were some of the comments she received online.
Gloria Trevi was stunning
After reliving her past with Sergio Andrade due to a complaint made by two women in the US for human trafficking, Gloria Trevi arrived wearing a very unique outfit. She wore a shimmering, sheer bodysuit with a cape.
According to El Gordo y la Flaca, the look was created by Giannina Azar “Good for a show but not for this event.” “That suit looks like curtains, it wasn’t for those awards,” critics weighed in.
Nodal and Cazzu
Christian Nodal and Cazzu walked the red carpet at Premio Lo Nuestro looking very much in love. Of course they would be present tonight, since they attended the Latin Grammys together in Las Vegas .
Both wore black, and the Argentine rapper’s hair was black with blue ends. She wore a sheer skirt and carried a matching black bag.