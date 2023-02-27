Red carpet Lo Nuestro Awards 2023: Nadia Ferreira shows her baby bump

Who attended the Lo Nuestro Awards this year?

Nadia Ferreira showed off her baby bump.

Who arrived wearing a shocking mustache?

The 35th edition of Premios Lo Nuestro was held on February 23. The stars hit the red carpet looking spectacular. However, there were some celebrities who surprised viewers with their outfits.

Singer Marc Anthony and his new wife Nadia Ferreira stunned on the red carpet with her baby bump. How many months along is she?

Nadia and Marc will be great parents!

El Gordo y la Flaca, as always, covered it all and this year they could not fail to capture what would be the most anticipated couple. Beloved singer Marc Anthony arrived with his new wife Nadia Ferreira and they left everyone speechless.

“Bella Nadia Ferreira showing off her belly next to skinny Marc Anthony,” was the headline of the video shared by the Univisión show’s Instagram account. The model looked phenomenal in a pastel pink dress on the arm of her famous husband.