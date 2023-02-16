Tommy Mottola dedicates an emotional message to Thalía on Valentine’s Day.

He quashed cheating rumors.

How did the cheating rumors get started? Tommy Mottola sends a Valentine’s Day message to Thalía. On Valentine’s Day, the prestigious music mogul broke his silence after rumors he cheated on his wife, Mexican singer Thalía. Without addressing the rumors, Thalía’s husband shared a romantic post on Instagram, thanking her for their long marriage. Tommy Mottola dedicates a loving message to Thalía Thalía and Tommy Mottola quashed the cheating rumors on Valentine’s Day. Tommy’s post has garnered over 17,000 likes so far. “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY ❤️to my one, and only valentine forever @thalia every single day bringing your beautiful bright light and love into my life ..and our family .. you are my all and my everything!! Te AMO Te Adoro Mucho por SIEMPRE,” Mottola wrote.

The couple ended cheating rumors in a romantic way As if the producer’s message of love had not been enough, he also shared a series of photos and videos from all the years they have been together. Thalía of course was commented on her husband’s post. “Te amooo mi amor! Happy valentines my baby! 😍❤️ let’s celebrate love!” This was the proof that many needed to end the rumors of infidelity. For their part, internet users did not remain silent.

What does the public think about this controversy? People commented on Tommy Mottola’s post. “There it is, for those who are making up rumors.” “Whatever Thalia is, the most beautiful in the world. May they continue to have a happy marriage and last many more years together with their beautiful family.” “Tommy is forgiven everything.” “Be good to our queen.” “There was reconciliation.” “Did he cheat on her or not? “Stay together and silence the mouths of envious people.”

How cheating rumors began Thalia and Tommy have established themselves as one of the most solid couples in the entertainment industry. However, a series of rumors began to circulate that the Amor a la mexicana singer’s husband had been unfaithful. Journalist Ernesto Buitrón said on Magaly TV: “It is correct Magaly, note that this rumor about Leslie Shaw has gained a lot of strength on social networks, it has attracted a lot of attention. In Mexico, she is known, but she’s not that powerful, in fact, we know her for Thalia, the rumor that Tommy could have been unfaithful during the years of the marriage, because he’s a very secretive man, who watches his steps very well.”