Lili Estefan talks about Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s marriage

By 
Mezcalent
  • Lili Estefan speaks out in the midst of the controversy over Thalia’s marriage.
  • She says someone is making up lies.
  • Is the truth out about Tommy Mottola cheating?

The powerful rumors about Thalía and Tommy Mottola separating continue to circulate on social media after it was said that the Mexican singer’s husband cheated on her with an actress.

However, both Thalía and the businessman have kept quiet the matter, neither confirming nor denying the speculation that has arisen about their long marriage. However, Lili Estefan has taken the time to talk about the Amor a la mexicana singer’s marriage.

Rumors that Thalía and Tommy Mottola are separating

Lili Estefan marriage Thalia
Photo: Instagram

Right in the middle of the scandal, the host of El Gordo y La Flaca spoke out to explain once and for all what is happening between Thalía and Tommy Mottola. She addressed the various rumors that have emerged about the famous couple.

Thalía and Mottola have been married for 22 years and they have formed a beautiful family with their children Sabrina and Matthew. A few days ago, the rumor that Tommy had cheated on the actress began to spread, raising speculation about a separation. However it seems that now everything has been cleared up thanks to the Univision host.

Lili Estefan addresses the rumors about Thalia’s marriage

Lili Estefan marriage Thalia
Photo: Instagram

El Gordo y La Flaca shared the video on Instagram where Lili Estefan talks about Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s marriage, addressing the rumors.

“Here what is happening is that we see how the influence of these ‘influencers’ is, I’m not going to mention the name of the person who creates this gossip but I am sure that many people know it, because these aren’t the first rumors they’ve created regarding Thalía,” Lili Estefan began. Filed Under: Lili Estefan Marriage Thalía

The host of El Gordo y La Flaca says that it’s just gossip

Lili Estefan marriage Thalia
Photo: Instagram

The Univisión host said that everything is based on rumors. “Thalía has already had one about Shakira, another about the Aguilar family, another about pearls that she supposedly took from a jewelry store in Los Angeles recently and this is the fourth time this same person tells you gossip.”

“Today I spoke with both of them, they are happy, they are happy, everything is perfect and spectacular. I can’t imagine Thalía at any time going out to deny all this gossip, why? I don’t know, it’s irrelevant,” Lili Estefan concluded. Filed Under: Lili Estefan Marriage Thalía.

Internet users attack Lili Estefan after she defended her friend

Internet users go against Lili Estefan after defending her "best friend" in the controversy
Photo: Instagram

As expected, internet users immediately commented about Lili Estefan’s explanation of what’s going on with her friend’s marriage.

“Double standards.” “What a waste of time on TV.” “Of course, as her friend, she wants to cover the sun with a finger.” “As Thalía is your friend you deny everything.” “Oh Lili be more professional.” “Look who says it, Thalia’s best friend.” “I don’t believe her.”TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE

