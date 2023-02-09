Lili Estefan talks about Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s marriage

Lili Estefan speaks out in the midst of the controversy over Thalia’s marriage.

She says someone is making up lies.

Is the truth out about Tommy Mottola cheating?

The powerful rumors about Thalía and Tommy Mottola separating continue to circulate on social media after it was said that the Mexican singer’s husband cheated on her with an actress.

However, both Thalía and the businessman have kept quiet the matter, neither confirming nor denying the speculation that has arisen about their long marriage. However, Lili Estefan has taken the time to talk about the Amor a la mexicana singer’s marriage.

Rumors that Thalía and Tommy Mottola are separating

Right in the middle of the scandal, the host of El Gordo y La Flaca spoke out to explain once and for all what is happening between Thalía and Tommy Mottola. She addressed the various rumors that have emerged about the famous couple.

Thalía and Mottola have been married for 22 years and they have formed a beautiful family with their children Sabrina and Matthew. A few days ago, the rumor that Tommy had cheated on the actress began to spread, raising speculation about a separation. However it seems that now everything has been cleared up thanks to the Univision host.