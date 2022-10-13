Erik Rubín speaks out about his shocking kiss with Apio Quijano!

Erik Rubín speaks out about his onstage kiss with Apio Quijano.

Was Andrea Legarreta upset?

The singer talks about his relationship. Erik Rubín talks about his kiss with Apio Quijano. A few days ago Erik Rubín, the husband of Mexican host Andrea Legarreta, had a “scandalous” moment with Kabah singer Apio Quijano. They kissed on stage and now the Mexican singer has been questioned about his sexual orientation. This happened during a performance of his 90’s Pop Tour. After the scandalous moment, people immediately began to speculate about his relationship with Andrea Legarreta and why he had done this. Now, he has opened up about the situation. Erik Rubín talks kissing with Apio Quijano Chisme en Vivo posted a compromising video on Instagram showing the husband of the presenter on the morning show Hoy. The description of the video talked about the singer and husband of Andrea Legarreta. “Neither #paulinarubio nor #alejandraguzman … and perhaps not even #andrealegarreta … Erik Rubín has fun with colleagues on his tour like this …,” reads the description of the controversial video of Erik Rubín, who has people questioning his sexual orientation. Filed As: Erik Rubín talks about his almost kiss with Apio Quijano

Erik Rubín breaks his silence about his sexual orientation Speaking to reporters, the Con todos menos conmigo singer broke his silence about this controversy. Many have been questioning his actions, especially since he is a married man and has daughters. “I understand that there are people who want to take it as they want to see it. I really don’t give a damn, it’s reality. I don’t need to prove anything. I know who I am and that’s enough. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a moment that people enjoy and it’s just that, a show,” Rubín told the outlet. “If you want to talk, let them do it. It won’t be the first time,” he said according to People en Español. Filed As: Erik Rubín talks about his almost kiss with Apio Quijano

How did his wife react? Andrea Legarreta’s husband said that he is used to this type of controversy. He also resolved doubts about the feelings that his wife may have had about him kissing Quijano during the 90’s Pop Tour performance. “(Andrea Legarreta) is an intelligent woman,” he said. “I think they are things where there are lines. My daughters are also very intelligent, which is fine and they see it in a very good way. It is what they see,” pointed out Dame amor singer. Filed As: Erik Rubín talks about his almost kiss with Apio Quijano

Does ​​he have a good relationship with his wife? As for his relationship with the Mexican host of Hoy, he said that they are happier than ever and there is a great love. “Thank you because they talk about us, they talk about me. That’s good. I tell you what is real and you think what you want. Right now we are together,” he told the press. “Andrea is the person I love the most in this world, along with my daughters, my family. We are beyond that kind of thing,” he continued. “We are human beings and we all have (problems) with our partners, friends, family. It is normal. What happens is that we are in the media and it is a constant that gossip is made. I have heard 20 thousand rumors,” pointed out the Mexican singer. Filed As: Erik Rubín talks about his almost kiss with Apio Quijano