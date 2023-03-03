Was Erik Rubín unfaithful to Andrea Legareta?

Kalimba talks about Erik Rubín’s alleged infidelity.

The singer was in a love triangle. Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín’s divorce has caused a stir on social media. They were married for 22 years. After their breakup was announced, a video began to circulate showing Erik in a compromising situation with Apio Quijano. Now another video has surfaced showing Erik Rubín may have cheated with Kabah members. In addition to saying Apio Quijano may have been involved with the singer, Melissa from JNS was also implicated. Was Erik Rubín unfaithful to Andrea Legarreta? A video that was recorded by a fan at one of Erik Rubín’s concerts with Kabah, where he appears to be flirting with Apio Quijano, caused great controversy on social media. Given this, Kalimba talked about whether the singer cheated on Andrea Legarreta. In the video, Erik Rubín can be seen grabbing Apio Quijano by the waist, while Apio puts his arms around his neck. It almost looks as if they are about to kiss.

Kalimba talks about Erik Rubín’s alleged infidelity Now Noticias Tendencia has shared a new video on TikTok where Kalimba is heard saying the unthinkable about the ex-Timbiriche after rumors about Erik Rubín with Apio Quijano. The video shows a clip of the Pinky Promise show hosted by Karla Díaz from JNS on her YouTube channel. She invites celebrities to discuss rumors and be frank about them.

Andrea Legarreta’s ex was in a love triangle when he was young The video shows Kalimba, one of Karla Díaz’s guests on her program, talking about Erik Rubín. He reveals a supposed love triangle that happened when he was still with Andrea Legarreta. “I have never, never jumped from a partners’s bed to my other partner’s bed on the same day, that is, that I have two and say, ‘Well, I’ve already been with… and I’m going there,’ and they find me I even written songs,” said Kalimba.

“I have never dated two people at the same time” With this it became clear that he is not referring to the most recent thing that happened with Apio Quijano, but that those hints were in respect to romances that Erik Rubín had in the past. But that was not all, because Kalimba added, “I have never, ever dated two people at the same time, partners of course.” This was revealed in one of the games that Karla Díaz plays with her guests on each episode. Internet users immediately commented: “Well, who knows, but he even grabbed his neck and he doesn’t look very uncomfortable.” “I say that if there was there something.” “How horrible.” “Andrea lives on appearances.” “We are not exclusive to anyone, life goes on, period.”