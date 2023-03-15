Eugenio Derbez is insulted after posting a photo with Oscar winner Brendan Fraser
Was Eugenio Derbez trying to get attention? The Mexican actor posted a photo with Brendan Fraser. Fraser won an Oscar for 'The Whale'.
On Sunday, March 12, the 95th Academy Awards took place. It is one of the most anticipated nights in the film industry. Eugenio Derbez could not miss this wonderful moment but he did not expect to be insulted.
The Mexican actor was excited to take a photo with best actor winner Brendan Fraser. Of course, he had to show off the photo on social media and some people didn’t take it well.
An impressive comeback
Brendan Fraser spent a decade out of the spotlight after being shamed and blacklisted for speaking out about being sexually assaulted at an industry event. Now, he’s risen like the Phoenix.
In 2022, director Darren Aronofsky cast Fraser in The Whale, which would earn him his first Academy Award nomination. He took home the statuette and Eugenio Derbez wanted to document the moment.
Did Eugenio Derbez try to steal Brendan Fraser’s spotlight?
Brendan Fraser was one of the most sought after stars that night so Eugenio Derbez took the opportunity to take a picture with him and share it on Instagram. Perhaps his description was a mistake. “One of the best comebacks in movie history.”
The photo seems to be from backstage at the Oscars. Naturally, Fraser was beaming after winning one of the most important awards in the entertainment industry..
Eugenio Derbez is mocked
Most of the comments in Derbez’s post congratulate The Mummy star Frase. He was an example for making such an impressive comeback. However, other insulted Eugenio.
“You just went to take pictures, I don’t know what you’re doing there.” “The photo says: How to make everything about me.” “I need my close friend to say.” “A real actor and one who makes mediocre movies.” “Derbez ruining the photo.”