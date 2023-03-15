Was Eugenio Derbez trying to get attention?

The Mexican actor posted a photo with Brendan Fraser.

Fraser won an Oscar for The Whale.

On Sunday, March 12, the 95th Academy Awards took place. It is one of the most anticipated nights in the film industry. Eugenio Derbez could not miss this wonderful moment but he did not expect to be insulted.

The Mexican actor was excited to take a photo with best actor winner Brendan Fraser. Of course, he had to show off the photo on social media and some people didn’t take it well.

An impressive comeback

Brendan Fraser spent a decade out of the spotlight after being shamed and blacklisted for speaking out about being sexually assaulted at an industry event. Now, he’s risen like the Phoenix.

In 2022, director Darren Aronofsky cast Fraser in The Whale, which would earn him his first Academy Award nomination. He took home the statuette and Eugenio Derbez wanted to document the moment.