Fans are outraged that Ignacio López Tarso was not remembered at the 2023 Oscars
Fans are outraged Ignacio López Tarso wasn't remembered at the Oscars. All Hispanics expected the actor to appear in the 'In Memoriam' segment.
Ignacio López Tarso snubbed by the Oscars. On March 11, Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died at the age of 98. He had been having health problems and was admitted to the Star Médica Roma Hospital in Mexico City.
A few days after his death, the 2023 Oscars took place. Many Mexicans and other Hispanic fans of the renowned actor were bitterly disappointed.
Don Ignacio López Tarso’s death shocked all of Mexico
Hours before Ignacio López Tarso’s death was announced, the media reported on the beloved actor’s health. His cause of death was not immediately released, however it was reported he was battling intestinal occlusion complicated by pneumonia.
Despite his age and poor health, the actor was known for being one of the few artists of his generation who was still taking acting roles since he felt he had the capacity and strength to continue working. This is why his Oscars snub caused outrage.
Ignacio López Tarso’s Oscars caused outrage online
Every year the Oscars has an In Memoriam segment where great actors who passed away the previous year are remembered as their images are projected on the big screens of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Many were surprised that beloved Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso, who was the star of Macario, the first Mexican film nominated in the Best Foreign Film category, was not included according to TV y Notas.
Memes emerge after Don Ignacio López Tarso’s Oscars snub
Some internet users demanded an explanation from the Academy Awards, while others pointed out that the video was prepared in advance and there was not time to include Don Ignacio López Tarso in the segment.
One of the memes circulating on the internet says: “Mexicans when they saw that Ignacio López Tarso did not appear at the In Memoriam at the Oscars” while Homer Simpson appears with furrowed eyebrows looked annoyed. Another said: “Anyone else expected to see Ignacio López Tarso at the #Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’?” with a photograph of the actor from his iconic film.