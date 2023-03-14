Fans are outraged Ignacio López Tarso wasn’t remembered at the Oscars.

All Hispanics expected the actor to appear in the In Memoriam segment.

The Oscars oversight sparked many memes.

Ignacio López Tarso snubbed by the Oscars. On March 11, Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died at the age of 98. He had been having health problems and was admitted to the Star Médica Roma Hospital in Mexico City.

A few days after his death, the 2023 Oscars took place. Many Mexicans and other Hispanic fans of the renowned actor were bitterly disappointed.

Don Ignacio López Tarso’s death shocked all of Mexico

Hours before Ignacio López Tarso’s death was announced, the media reported on the beloved actor’s health. His cause of death was not immediately released, however it was reported he was battling intestinal occlusion complicated by pneumonia.

Despite his age and poor health, the actor was known for being one of the few artists of his generation who was still taking acting roles since he felt he had the capacity and strength to continue working. This is why his Oscars snub caused outrage.