Singer Boy George is mourning the death of his mother

Boy George, who in addition to being a singer, is a fashion designer and DJ, is mourning the death of his mother who passed away at the age of 84. George, who was born in the United Kingdom, has four brothers and a sister. His father died in 2003.

Dinah O’Dowd passed away on Monday, March 13. Boy George immediately received condolences on social media and a close friend paid tribute to his “beautiful mother”.

Boy George mourns his mother’s death