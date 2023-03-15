Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Singer Boy George is mourning the death of his mother

Singer Boy George is mourning the death of his mother

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
El cantante Boy George se encuentra de luto, confirman muerte de su madre
  • Boy George’s mother Dinah died at age 84.
  • George’s close friend paid tribute to her online.
  • He is devastated by the loss.

Boy George, who in addition to being a singer, is a fashion designer and DJ, is mourning the death of his mother who passed away at the age of 84. George, who was born in the United Kingdom, has four brothers and a sister. His father died in 2003.

Dinah O’Dowd passed away on Monday, March 13. Boy George immediately received condolences on social media and a close friend paid tribute to his “beautiful mother”.

Boy George mourns his mother’s death

Boy George is in mourning, his mother's death confirmed
PHOTO: TwitterThe singer’s manager confirmed the news saying, “I am very saddened to confirm the news of the passing of Boy George’s loving mother Dinah. They were all by her bed when it happened and George was holding her hand.”The singer’s close friend, DJ Fat Tony also wrote an emotional message to George’s mother: “God bless you you amazing woman Dinah ….my heart goes out to @boygeorgeofficial and the entire O Dowd family what an incredible beautiful strong woman we will miss you x.”

Boy George’s mother overdosed when he was younger

The manager talked about how Boy George's mother died
PHOTO: TwitterOn one occasion, George’s mother overdosed on pills and the singer said the following about it: “She took pills. I remember keeping her awake and not really understanding what had happened,” reported the Daily Mail.On the other hand, the singer also stated that during his childhood, his father was not the best father figure or the best husband. George said he and his mother were abused by his father, who died in 2003.

Etiquetas: , ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
El cantante Boy George se encuentra de luto, confirman muerte de su madre

Singer Boy George is mourning the death of his mother
Getty

Eugenio Derbez is insulted after posting a photo with Oscar winner Brendan Fraser

Ignacio López Tarso left the priesthood to be an actor
Mezcalent

Fans are outraged that Ignacio López Tarso was not remembered at the 2023 Oscars

Galilea Montijo mourns the death of Ignacio López Tarso