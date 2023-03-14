Rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing on stage.

The artist was only 28 years old.

He collapsed twice during his last song.

Rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing twice on stage in the middle of a performance at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on the night of Saturday, March 11. He was caught on video staggering and falling to the ground.

Constantinos Tsobanoglou, better known by his stage name Costa Titch, was on stage at the Nasrec Expo Center when he fell down. A person ran to help the rapper, who continued the song only to collapse again a few minutes later.

Rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing on stage

South African rapper Costa Titch dies at the age of 28 after collapsing on stage. After the incident that occurred on Saturday night at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg, a statement reporting the rapper’s death was issued on social media.

“Death has tragically knocked on our door, robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglu who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch’. It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.” the statement begins.