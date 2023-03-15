Another former police officer has been implicated in Octavio Ocaña’s death.

Octavio’s family released his photo.

A reward is offered for information leading to the capture of Gerardo ‘N’. Octavio Ocaña’s death shocked the Mexican entertainment world. He passed away on October 29, 2021 when he was only 22 years old. Many theories about what happened have come to light as time went by. At first it was said that police officers shot at him, then it was learned that he had shot himself. The actor’s parents and sisters of course did not accept the theory that Octavio Ocaña shot himself because, according to evidence, police officers caused the young man’s death. Now new information has come to light.

Will justice be done for the Mexican actor? It’s said Octavio Ocaña was killed after being chased by Mexican police officers, according to official information provided by the Attorney General’s Office. Bertha Ocaña recently posted a photo that shows another alleged culprit in “Benito’s” murder and she revealed that a large reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Former police officer from Cuautitlán Izcalli implicated in Octavio Ocaña’s death “WANTED. Former police officer from the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli involved in the murder of Octavio Ocaña,” reads the description of the photo. Bertha Ocaña shared the information on Instagram. “A reward is authorized for whoever provides useful information to locate Gerardo Rodríguez García, a former police officer involved in the murder of Octavio Ocaña. We inform the public that today the Official Gazette of the Government of the State of Mexico published Agreement number 04/2023 by which the offer and delivery of a reward of $300,000 pesos is authorized,” the statement said.

A large reward is offered for information leading to the capture of former traffic police officer Gerardo Rodríguez García The statement continues: “To whom provides useful, truthful and timely information related to the investigation carried out by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico for the search, location and / or apprehension of Gerardo Rodríguez García, a former traffic police officer from the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, involved in the murder of Octavio Ocaña.” The final part of the statement lists the facilities that people who have relevant information about the whereabouts of Gerardo Rodríguez García should contact.

Gerardo Rodríguez García is wanted by the Mexican authorities After sharing the statement, Bertha Ocaña also shared a photograph that shows the man’s face. He is described as a “44-year-old male, 160 centimeters tall, medium build, fair complexion, short straight black hair, semi-bush eyebrows, broad forehead, straight nose with a broad base, mouth median.” Immediately Octavio Ocaña’s fans left supportive comments: “From the first day these policemen should have been arrested.” “I thought they were already in prison.” “Blessed God” “Justice for my Benny.” “At last justice is finally going to be served.” “I hope they find him soon.” “Octavio did not deserve to end up like this.”