Tony Plana and Claudia Zevallos talk about A Snowy Day in Oakland.

Claudia says it felt like family.

Both actors are proud to work in the US.

Actors Tony Plana and Claudia Zevallos are part of the cast of the new movie A Snowy Day in Oakland. They have made it clear that they are proud to represent their roots, since they are the only Hispanics in the cast of this romantic comedy.

A Snowy Day in Oakland is about a psychologist who breaks up with her boyfriend and moves to a neighborhood where she isn’t very welcome. Latrice — the protagonist — tries to leave the past behind and give herself a new start.

They play father and daughter!

Tony and Claudia play father and daughter in A Snowy Day in Oakland. Their characters, Jesús Salgado and Angélica steal the hearts of all those who have a good relationship with their parents. In the film, they own a small store.

Both are Latino immigrants who — like most of those who cross the border — seek to make a new life in the United States in the most legal way possible. But, of course, their lives change when Latrice moves in to the neighborhood.