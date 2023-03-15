Tony Plana and Claudia Zevallos talk to MundoNOW about ‘A Snowy Day in Oakland’
Tony Plana and Claudia Zevallos talk about 'A Snowy Day in Oakland'. Claudia says it felt like family. Both actors are proud to work in the US.
Actors Tony Plana and Claudia Zevallos are part of the cast of the new movie A Snowy Day in Oakland. They have made it clear that they are proud to represent their roots, since they are the only Hispanics in the cast of this romantic comedy.
A Snowy Day in Oakland is about a psychologist who breaks up with her boyfriend and moves to a neighborhood where she isn’t very welcome. Latrice — the protagonist — tries to leave the past behind and give herself a new start.
They play father and daughter!
Tony and Claudia play father and daughter in A Snowy Day in Oakland. Their characters, Jesús Salgado and Angélica steal the hearts of all those who have a good relationship with their parents. In the film, they own a small store.
Both are Latino immigrants who — like most of those who cross the border — seek to make a new life in the United States in the most legal way possible. But, of course, their lives change when Latrice moves in to the neighborhood.
They like their life in the United States
Both actors said they are fulfilling their dreams by working in the United States. Playing characters who are immigrants pursuing the American dream, makes it more fulfilling for them to represent their heritage.
“I think that just being here in America as Claudia and also as my character Angélica means so much hope and so many dreams. There is not a day for us Latinos that we stop appreciating all the sacrifices that our parents make for us,” Claudia told MundoNow exclusively.
A layered comedy
The film is a comedy, but the truth is that it addresses more serious issues. We see how the protagonist tries to forget a love from the past and cope with a new life, in addition to wanting to find new love with a man who seems forbidden.
“I think this allows us to deepen our interpretations and at the same time entertain ourselves with comedy. For me, comedy represents us in a very human way as characters,” Tony said about the issues the film addresses.
What makes the characters tick?
Since the protagonist is a psychologist, some of the characters want to talk to her but still feel it’s taboo to seek therapy. We asked Tony and Claudia what they thought their characters would want to talk to Latrice about.
“Angélica would need her to live with her,” Claudia said. Tony replied: “For me that inspiration when the psychologist tells me, ‘Even if you have cancer and you’re dying, fight for what you want.’ That helped me a lot as Tony Plana.”