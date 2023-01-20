Autopsy reveals details of Judy Garland’s mysterious death
How did legendary singer Judy Garland die? What did the Wizard of Oz actress' autopsy find? What was found next to her bed.
- How did legendary singer Judy Garland die?
- What did the Wizard of Oz actress’ autopsy find?
- What was found next to her bed?
Judy Garland’s sudden death shocked all of Hollywood. She was found dead in her London apartment on June 22, 1969. Mickey Deans, her husband, discovered the terrifying scene after going into the bathroom.
When the police arrived at the movie star’s house, they found Judy Garland passed out in the bathroom with her head resting on her hands. At that moment the officers realized that the actress had ingested an overdose of barbiturates.
Judy Garland’s mysterious death
Garland was 47 years old when she died. At first there were many theories about her death, as it was known Garland’s life was marked by the stress of her wonderful talent as well as her depression and addictions. “If I’m such a legend, why am I so lonely?” the actress wondered.
Now, almost 54 years after her death, the details of Judy Garland’s autopsy performed after her death in June 1969 are revealed. At the young age of 13 she had already signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (MGM). At a very young age, she began to take medication to make it through the long hours of work.. Filed Under: Judy Garland Autopsy.
What did Judy Garland’s autopsy reveal?
Judy Garland was barely 16 years old when she started taking amphetamines. Soon after, doctors began to administer medications to control her anxiety generated, among other things, by not feeling as attractive as other starlets of her day. Judy became a star thanks to her portrayal of “Dorothy” in The Wizard of Oz and of course the song Over the Rainbow.
According to Plasticos y Decibelios, Judy Garland’s autopsy revealed that her cause of death was accidental barbiturate poisoning, or a severe overdose of sleeping pills, according to coroner Gavin Thurston.
She was known for playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz
“This is clearly an accidental circumstance for a person who was used to taking barbiturates for a long time. She took more barbiturates than she could tolerate,” explained coroner Gavin Thurston.
Infobae reported that next to Garland’s bed there was a half-empty prescription bottle with 25 barbiturate pills . The outlet revealed that the autopsy also found that there was no inflammation or residue in her stomach lining. Filed Under: Judy Garland Autopsy
Did Judy Garland die from an overdose?
Judy Garland had taken barbiturates for a very long period of time. Her organs were beginning to deteriorate due to the large quantity of drugs she was taking, and the last pills she took on June 22, 1969 ended her life.
“I know my mom was a huge star and a huge talent, but I’m not thinking about those things today. What I’m thinking about is the woman, my mother and how lovely she was, an extraordinary and vital woman. It’s because of the memory of that woman that all my life I will feel proud to say: ‘I’m the daughter of Judy Garland,'” said Liza Minnelli, according to Plasticos y Decibelios. To see more information about celebrity autopsies click HERE.