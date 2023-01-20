Autopsy reveals details of Judy Garland’s mysterious death

How did legendary singer Judy Garland die?

What did the Wizard of Oz actress’ autopsy find?

What was found next to her bed?

Judy Garland’s sudden death shocked all of Hollywood. She was found dead in her London apartment on June 22, 1969. Mickey Deans, her husband, discovered the terrifying scene after going into the bathroom.

When the police arrived at the movie star’s house, they found Judy Garland passed out in the bathroom with her head resting on her hands. At that moment the officers realized that the actress had ingested an overdose of barbiturates.

Judy Garland’s mysterious death

Garland was 47 years old when she died. At first there were many theories about her death, as it was known Garland’s life was marked by the stress of her wonderful talent as well as her depression and addictions. “If I’m such a legend, why am I so lonely?” the actress wondered.

Now, almost 54 years after her death, the details of Judy Garland’s autopsy performed after her death in June 1969 are revealed. At the young age of 13 she had already signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (MGM). At a very young age, she began to take medication to make it through the long hours of work.. Filed Under: Judy Garland Autopsy.