Unimaginable details of Aaron Carter’s autopsy revealed (PHOTOS)
After his sudden death in November 2022, new information regarding singer, actor and songwriter Aaron Carter has come to light. Discover unimaginable details of Aaron Carter’s autopsy.
According to Clarion pop star Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34. The singer was found in a terrible scene, as authorities reported he drowned in the bathtub of his house in Los Angeles.
Aaron Carter is the brother of Nick Carter, the heartthrob and former Backstreet Boys singer. Beyond sharing blood, the two had similar careers in the music industry.
Now, unimaginable details of Aaron’s death certificate and autopsy have come to light, which may tell us for sure if the speculation surrounding his sudden death is true or if is is nothing more than rumors.
The autopsy has not yet determined the cause of Aaron Carter’s death
Clarion reported that Aaron Carter’s death certificate offers new details about his death. For instance, the pop star’s mother, Jane, is listed as an informant in the case and that Carter’s occupation was as a musician and that he worked in the show business.
As for Carter’s cause of death, the certificate labels it “deferred,” meaning an autopsy has yet to determine the cause. There are many theories about what may have happened. The general consensus is that it was related to substance abuse and mental health issues.
There were several cans of compressed air in the singer’s bathroom
Rock & Pop highlights another possible cause for the singer’s death. The outlet reports that authorities found “several cans of compressed air in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom, as well as prescription pills.”
However, this has not been confirmed by the singer’s family, representatives or any official authority involved in Carter’s death.
“He looked terrible”
Finally, infobae revealed what an old friend of Aaron Carter spoke about what he saw at the late singer’s home the day his body was discovered. This gives us a broader picture of what may have happened.
“He looked terrible. He lost a lot of weight. He wasn’t acting normal. His mind was not there,” the witness recalled. “I heard that he was taking a lot of medication, not specifically illegal drugs, but he was taking a lot of pills.”