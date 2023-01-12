Unimaginable details of Aaron Carter’s autopsy revealed (PHOTOS)

Details of Aaron Carter’s death come to light.

The singer and actor died in November 2022.

New information from his death certificate.

After his sudden death in November 2022, new information regarding singer, actor and songwriter Aaron Carter has come to light. Discover unimaginable details of Aaron Carter’s autopsy.

According to Clarion pop star Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34. The singer was found in a terrible scene, as authorities reported he drowned in the bathtub of his house in Los Angeles.

Unimaginable details of Aaron Carter’s autopsy revealed

Aaron Carter is the brother of Nick Carter, the heartthrob and former Backstreet Boys singer. Beyond sharing blood, the two had similar careers in the music industry.

Now, unimaginable details of Aaron’s death certificate and autopsy have come to light, which may tell us for sure if the speculation surrounding his sudden death is true or if is is nothing more than rumors.