Eugenio Derbez mourns the death of actress Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch passed away on Wednesday. She had been ill for a short time. Eugenio Derbez is mourning the legendary actress' death.
Legendary actress Raquel Welch passed away earlier this week and Eugenio Derbez has spoken about it. The actor and producer shared a message about the actress whom he had worked with.
Welch’s death was confirmed by her family to TMZ on February 15. Welch is remembered for being an iconic actress and a legendary sex symbol.
Eugenio Derbez mourns Raquel Welch
After the death of actress Raquel Welch was confirmed on February 15 by her family, condolences and the messages poured in. Eugenio Derbez took to Instagram to say a few words about the actress.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Raquel Welch. She conquered not just Hollywood, but everyone’s heart. I had the privilege of working with her on what would end up being her last movie “How To Be A Latin Lover” #rip.”
Eugenio Derbez worked with Raquel Welch
Eugenio Derbez acted alongside Raquel Welch in the film How to be a Latin Lover. The film was released in 2017 and was the last production on which Welch worked.
In the film, Eugenio Derbez plays Maximo, a man who is used to being with older women who give him a life of luxury. His new goal is to conquer the grandmother of his nephew’s partner. Celeste, played by Raquel Welch, doesn’t make it easy for Maximo.