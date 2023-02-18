Eugenio Derbez mourns the death of actress Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch passed away on Wednesday.

She had a brief illness.

Eugenio Derbez is mourning the legendary actress.

Legendary actress Raquel Welch passed away earlier this week and Eugenio Derbez has spoken about it. The actor and producer shared a message about the actress whom he had worked with.

Welch’s death was confirmed by her family to TMZ on February 15. Welch is remembered for being an iconic actress and a legendary sex symbol.

Eugenio Derbez mourns Raquel Welch

After the death of actress Raquel Welch was confirmed on February 15 by her family, condolences and the messages poured in. Eugenio Derbez took to Instagram to say a few words about the actress.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Raquel Welch. She conquered not just Hollywood, but everyone’s heart. I had the privilege of working with her on what would end up being her last movie “How To Be A Latin Lover” #rip.”