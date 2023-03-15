Ignacio López Tarso left the priesthood to be an actor

Ignacio López Tarso was going to be a priest.

He was also in the military.

Ignacio’s passion for acting surpassed his faith.

Show business is in mourning after the tragic death of legendary actor Ignacio López Tarso on March 1. He had been hospitalized for several days before he passed away at the age of 98.

It was just on January 15 that the video of his last birthday celebration with his cake and Las Mañanitas went viral. Now, it’s been revealed that he left the priesthood to pursue his dream of acting.

Ignacio spent a long period of time in the military stationed in different parts of the country until he reached the rank of First Sergeant. When he was offered a formal career in the military, he declined and decided to try his luck in the United States.

López Tarso began his acting career thanks to the poet Villaurrutia. After reading one of his books, the then 23-year-old decided he wanted to meet him and went to a theater workshop that he gave in Bellas Artes. He was one of the greatest figures of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.