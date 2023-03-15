Ignacio López Tarso left the priesthood to be an actor
Show business is in mourning after the tragic death of legendary actor Ignacio López Tarso on March 1. He had been hospitalized for several days before he passed away at the age of 98.
It was just on January 15 that the video of his last birthday celebration with his cake and Las Mañanitas went viral. Now, it’s been revealed that he left the priesthood to pursue his dream of acting.
Ignacio spent a long period of time in the military stationed in different parts of the country until he reached the rank of First Sergeant. When he was offered a formal career in the military, he declined and decided to try his luck in the United States.
López Tarso began his acting career thanks to the poet Villaurrutia. After reading one of his books, the then 23-year-old decided he wanted to meet him and went to a theater workshop that he gave in Bellas Artes. He was one of the greatest figures of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.
Did Ignacio López Tarso study for the priesthood?
Before this, the priest of the town where the actor grew up, who was a friend of Ignacio López Tarso’s father, convinced the legendary actor to study for the seminary.
“He said: ‘Let him go to the seminary, I’ll open the seminary door for him, there are magnificent teachers there. He is going to study a lot, they do a lot of sports in a town in Temascalcingo, Mexico’ They were wonderful days in the seminary,” the actor recalled in an interview for Imagen Televisión.
Why did he leave that path?
López Tarso was ordained a priest in the 1940s and practiced for a few years in Mexico City. However, his passion for theater and acting led him to abandon the priesthood and dedicate himself completely to his artistic career.
According to infobae his big break came in 1959, when he got a starring role in Macario, directed by Roberto Gavaldón. He said it was the most memorable role of his career.
Ignacio López Tarso wasn’t cut out to be a priest
The respected actor recalled that he studied at the seminary for four years, however, he admitted that he did not have the vocation to become a priest, so he decided to leave.
“There I studied Latin, I studied Greek, humanities, philosophy. So, I already said no, not anymore because I didn’t have a vocation to be a priest. I never thought of being a priest. One day the father, the rector told me: ‘Look, you are occupying a place that the church needs a young man who is really interested in being a priest and you will never be one,’” he recalled.