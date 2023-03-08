Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín were spotted together.

They surprised everyone after announcing their divorce.

Social media users call them liars. Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín spotted together! The Mexican singer and producer recently shared a post where he appears with his ex and it’s gotten a mixed reaction from his followers. Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín surprised everyone after announcing they were separating. Erik Rubín shared an Instagram story that sparked controversy because it showed an emotional family moment, making many question whether he and his wife are back together. Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín appear together after announcing their divorce In the video, the Princesa Tibetana singer can be seen recording himself in selfie mode at what looks like his father, José Ángel Rubín’s, birthday party. However, to the surprise of many, he wasn’t alone. His teenage daughters Mía and Nina were with him in the video. Their mother, host Andrea Legarreta, was also attending the party.

Erik Rubín’s post sparked controversy Erik Rubín’s post sparked controversy, as it was the first time Andrea and Rubín have appeared together since publicly announcing that they were divorcing. The both shared an Instagram post with the following message: “Today we feel that our history as a couple has been transformed. And from the deepest sincerity, respect and honesty, and because of the great love we have for each other, we will continue to love each other from another place. This is one of the most difficult and painful decisions we have ever made. A few months have passed since we decided and we are calm and in acceptance.”

Just a week after making their divorce public The separation was confirmed by the Hoy host and by the singer, who is currently on tour with the 90s/2000’s Pop Tour, individually to various media. So just a week after making their separation public, seeing them together again in public has generated doubts and has even called into question whether they were being truthful about their divorce.

“Everything was a lie” The Instagram story was reposted by TikTok user @fanpagedeartistas, where fans and some haters were quick to comment with their theories about what is really going on with the popular Mexican couple. “Everything was a lie.” “Everything was SHOW.” “This woman cried so much, to be together.” “They commented that they would be seen together because they are a family, why do they have to believe that a separation always ends badly.” ” Very good actors,” to highlight a few.