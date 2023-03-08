Did his daughter get married? Chayanne waltzes with Lele Pons

Is Chayanne’s daughter married yet?

Video of the singer waltzing with Lele Pons surfaces.

He was attending her wedding in Miami.

Chayanne waltzes with Lele Pons. Although Chayanne has rarely been seen dancing to Tiempo de Vals, he had to be there for Lele Pons on her special day. In a recent video, the singer is dancing with Lele, who married rapper Guaynaa in a spectacular ceremony in Miami.

The last time he danced to this iconic song was with his daughter, Isadora Figueroa, when she turned fifteen. That’s why his followers were surprised to see the Puerto Rican singer trying to waltz. Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding was a hotly anticipated occasion with stars such as Paris Hilton in attendance.

CHAYANNE WALTZES WITH LELE PONS!

Chayanne, one of Latin America’s favorite singers, began trending once again when he was seen dancing Tiempo de Vals with his niece, Lele Pons. The Puerto Rican singer did not hesitate to fulfill his niece’s dream along with his daughter Isadora, his wife Marilisa and his son Lorenzo.

In the video, Chayanne and Lele are trying to follow the rhythm of the waltz and laughing at the steps, while the others joined the dance. This was not the only surprising and special moment of the incredible evening.