Did his daughter get married? Chayanne waltzes with Lele Pons
Is Chayanne's daughter married yet?Video of the singer waltzing with Lele Pons surfaces.He was attending her wedding in Miami.
- Is Chayanne’s daughter married yet?
- Video of the singer waltzing with Lele Pons surfaces.
- He was attending her wedding in Miami.
Chayanne waltzes with Lele Pons. Although Chayanne has rarely been seen dancing to Tiempo de Vals, he had to be there for Lele Pons on her special day. In a recent video, the singer is dancing with Lele, who married rapper Guaynaa in a spectacular ceremony in Miami.
The last time he danced to this iconic song was with his daughter, Isadora Figueroa, when she turned fifteen. That’s why his followers were surprised to see the Puerto Rican singer trying to waltz. Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding was a hotly anticipated occasion with stars such as Paris Hilton in attendance.
CHAYANNE WALTZES WITH LELE PONS!
Chayanne, one of Latin America’s favorite singers, began trending once again when he was seen dancing Tiempo de Vals with his niece, Lele Pons. The Puerto Rican singer did not hesitate to fulfill his niece’s dream along with his daughter Isadora, his wife Marilisa and his son Lorenzo.
In the video, Chayanne and Lele are trying to follow the rhythm of the waltz and laughing at the steps, while the others joined the dance. This was not the only surprising and special moment of the incredible evening.
A dream wedding
After the clip of Chayanne and Lele Pons was released, fans immediately commented that “it was a dream” for all women to be able to dance to that song, not to mention with the man who sings it! Likewise, they gushed that Chayanne was a sensation at the celebration.
“A dream to dance with the performer.” “My beautiful Chayanne, he is a gentleman.” “Chayanne is the sensation of the party and he is gorgeous.” “The true, true, true: ‘Who could!’” “ The dream of all.” “He fulfilled the dream of millions of us.”
Did Chayanne steal the spotlight?
Chayanne waltzing with Lele was not the only time he stole the spotlight at the wedding. The Puerto Rican also sang Torero and Dejaría Todo. Accompanied by his wife and daughter, the singer thoroughly enjoyed the evening.
Chayanne had a great time dancing with his daughter. The Figueroa family had fun like never before and the stories shared by Isadora and Lorenzo, who shared the family waltzing, were proof of this.
Is Chayanne like a second father to Lele Pons?
Before the images of the waltz were released, Lele shared her uncle’s reaction when he saw her in her wedding dress for the first time. The influencer posted a short video where Chayanne and his wife, Marilisa, can be seen reacting to the bride’s luxurious dress by designer Pnina Tornai.
The touching clip shows the couple closing their eyes waiting for Lele Pons. Shortly after, Chayanne kissed the bride on the cheek and said a few words — which could not be heard — that clearly moved Pons.