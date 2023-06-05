Mhoni Vidente predicts death in show business: Daniel Bisogno, Alejandro Saenz… (VIDEO)

Alarms go off in the Mexican entertainment world.

Mhoni Vidente predicts death in show business.

She says that bad things are coming f0r various celebrities.

Mhoni Vidente predicts death in show business: Fans of various stars have been worried lately about singer Alejandro Sanz’s mental health. Days ago posted an alarming message about depression, saying that sometimes he doesn’t want to be alive.

And on the other hand, the health of Ventaneando host Daniel Bisogno is also on everyone’s lips, as various rumors are circulating that he’s not doing well. Mhoni Vidente spoke about these issues and predicted what could happen to them.

Alejandro Sanz worries fans

Alejandro Sans has alarmed his fans on social media after saying that he is sad and tired. «I’m not well. I don’t know if this is any use, but I want to say it. I am sad and tired. In case someone else believes that you must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night.»

«Just to be honest. To not enter the useless noise. I know there are people who feel this way. If it’s of any use, I feel the same,» concluded Sanz on social media. It seems he’s going through a deep depression.