Chiquinquirá Delgado replaces Raúl De Molina on ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’

Chiquinquirá Delgado replaces Raúl De Molina.

Why wasn’t he on El Gordo y la Flaca?

Is the popular host being replaced permanantly?

Raúl de Molina has been the host of El Gordo y la Flaca since 1998, along with his partner Lili Estefan. However, recently the Cuban host was conspicuously absent from the show.

Given this, Chiquinquirá Delgado stood in for him and raised questions about whether he’s leaving the show. Lili Estefan explained it all.

Is Raúl De Molina leaving El Gordo y la Flaca?

Chisme No Like reported that Raúl de Molina was furious since they were going to lower his salary even though he was the main host of El Gordo y la Flaca for years.

«El Gordo earned $4 million in his good times and now they lowered his salary to $2 million and of these $2 million, they are going to lower his salary by 30% again,» said Mexican host Elisa Beristain.