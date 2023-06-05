Search

Chiquinquirá Delgado replaces Raúl De Molina on ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’

  • Chiquinquirá Delgado replaces Raúl De Molina.
  • Why wasn’t he on El Gordo y la Flaca?
  • Is the popular host being replaced permanantly?

Raúl de Molina has been the host of El Gordo y la Flaca since 1998, along with his partner Lili Estefan. However, recently the Cuban host was conspicuously absent from the show.

Given this, Chiquinquirá Delgado stood in for him and raised questions about whether he’s leaving the show. Lili Estefan explained it all.

Is Raúl De Molina leaving El Gordo y la Flaca?

Will Raúl resign?
PHOTO: Twitter

Chisme No Like reported that Raúl de Molina was furious since they were going to lower his salary even though he was the main host of El Gordo y la Flaca for years.

«El Gordo earned $4 million in his good times and now they lowered his salary to $2 million and of these $2 million, they are going to lower his salary by 30% again,» said Mexican host Elisa Beristain.

Where is the star?

Where is the star?
PHOTO: Instagram

Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina have been at Univisión for almost 25 years and it was a surprise not to see them recently on El Gordo y la Flaca. Now the absence of the star host surprised everyone.

With the charisma that characterizes her, Cuban television presenter Lili Estefan lifted the hearts of all viewers, demonstrating her great talent and dazzling with her beauty. She explained that Chiquinquirá Delgado would be «replacing» Raúl.

The real reason Chiquinquirá Delgado replaced Raúl De Molina

Chiquinquirá Delgado Raúl De Molina: The real reason
PHOTO: Instagram

Thank you @chiqui_delgado for joining us this afternoon,» they wrote on El Gordo y la Flaca’s Instagram. The video shows the ‘new’ host arriving at the recording set in a dazzling yellow dress.

The video shows the Chiqui Delgado enjoying a funny moment with Lili as they greet the camera. It seemed that the colleagues enjoyed the moment while Raúl de Molina was on vacation.

Fans do not recognize her

Chiquinquirá Delgado Raúl De Molina: They do not recognize her
PHOTO: Instagram

Some commented about the Venezuelan’s appearance in the video, saying she looks unrecognizable. «She didn’t even recognize her… was she has done in her face… you can see her big face looks like another !!!»

«I didn’t know her for God’s sake, they change in an incredible way.» «They are very old and wrinkled.» «I thought it was Mirka Dellanos with those cheeks.» «The face looks different.»

