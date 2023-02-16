Mhoni Vidente predicted the 6.0 magnitude quake that struck New Zealand

One more of Mhoni Vidente’s predictions has come true.

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook New Zealand.

It terrified residents and authorities had to activate the emergency protocols. A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook New Zealand, terrifying residents and causing the authorities to activate emergency protocols. This confirms psychic Mhoni Vidente’s prediction that February would be the month of earthquakes, according to Semana. Experts from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake’s epicenter was in the Cook Strait, which separates the two main islands of the country. TRAGEDY AFTER TRAGEDY The New Zealand civil defense agency shared the following on social media: “Big earthquake! A magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale, 57 km depth, 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island.” This tremor comes amid Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit the northern part of the country on Monday, bringing more destruction to this nation of 5 million people than any other weather event in years. The authorities declared a state of emergency after the earthquake was reported in New Zealand.

ARE THERE ANY FATALITIES? So far, the most recent reports do not indicate anyone was injured or killed, nor is there damage to the infrastructure in the area. However, the authorities will remain alert in case aftershocks occur in the next few hours . A tsunami alert has not been activated either, so we will have to wait to see if that comes. The world has been shaken this month, especially after the massive quake in Turkey whose death toll already exceeds 41,000.

MHONI VIDENTE PREDICTED THE EARTHQUAKE In her predictions for the month of February, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente said that this would be the month of earthquakes, and to date her prediction continues to be fulfilled, since several have occurred since the one in Turkey. She says more will be coming. In the video she says that there will be more quakes in Mexico, Chile and Asia, so she warns people to be alert. She says one that that is magnitude 8 could strike.

WHAT DO PEOPLE SAY? People immediately reacted: “We are in the hands of God, only he and the virgin can protect us united in prayer that we are all brothers and sisters, we are children of God, a lot of light on your way Mhoni.” “Well it’s true that I believe that this will be the year of earthquakes and volcanoes.” “All these things that are happening is for man to turn and seek God and repent of all evil.” Some more commented: “Everything is cause and effect… we reap what we have sown…. Only the heavenly father has power over all things that exist, may God give us the strength in our minds and hearts to be able to handle the different eventualities that will arise.”