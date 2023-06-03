Mhoni Vidente predicts a wedding for Belinda
Belinda could be walking down the aisle very soon. Psychic Mhoni Vidente predicts a wedding for Belinda. Who will her groom be?
- Belinda could be walking down the aisle very soon.
- Mhoni Vidente predicts a wedding for Belinda.
- Who will her groom be?
Christian Nodal and Belinda formally announced through social media that their engagement had ended in February 2022. Just over a year after this controversial breakup, everything seems to indicate that the Sapito singer is in love again.
Months ago, it was rumored that her new romance was with a businessman. Gonzalo Hevia Baillères is the son of Tere Baillères, the youngest child of Don Alberto Baillères and Tere Gual and Gonzalo Hevia.
Mhoni Vidente predicts a wedding for Belinda!
At the beginning of May 2023 rumors of a new romance between Belinda and Gonzalo Hevia Baillères began to swirl. Mhoni Vidente consulted her cards to see if the Luz Sin Gravedad singer would make it to the altar and the answer was yes!
Mhoni Vidente saw Belinda marrying her current boyfriend, businessman Gonzalo Hevia Baillères. She said that the singer isn’t angry at her ex, Nodal, who is about to become a father with his girlfriend Cazzu.
Does Nodal still miss Belinda?
In the same reading, she confirmed Christian Nodal still misses his ex. Mhoni Vidente says that the singer cannot forget Belinda. In his haste to leave the past behind him, he is having a child with Cazzu.
“She has a very high sense of detachment, Belinda has already forgotten, she doesn’t do it for him, she does it for her happiness. This boy loves her; he is in another world, he’s not in show business. Belinda found the right person because he lets her be,” said Mhoni Vidente.
Mhoni says Nodal was toxic
«She’s kinder to people, Nodal put a lot of pressure on her,» said the astrologer, adding that Nodal was a very toxic person. This is the complete opposite of Gonzalo, who she says respects the singer.
«She will go to the altar, I see her dressed in white,» she concluded. She also said Belinda will have twins.