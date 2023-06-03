Belinda could be walking down the aisle very soon.

Mhoni Vidente predicts a wedding for Belinda.

Who will her groom be?

Christian Nodal and Belinda formally announced through social media that their engagement had ended in February 2022. Just over a year after this controversial breakup, everything seems to indicate that the Sapito singer is in love again.

Months ago, it was rumored that her new romance was with a businessman. Gonzalo Hevia Baillères is the son of Tere Baillères, the youngest child of Don Alberto Baillères and Tere Gual and Gonzalo Hevia.

At the beginning of May 2023 rumors of a new romance between Belinda and Gonzalo Hevia Baillères began to swirl. Mhoni Vidente consulted her cards to see if the Luz Sin Gravedad singer would make it to the altar and the answer was yes!

Mhoni Vidente saw Belinda marrying her current boyfriend, businessman Gonzalo Hevia Baillères.