Chiquis Rivera announces she’s engaged to Emilio Sánchez
Chiquis Rivera is engaged to Emilio Sánchez! She showed of her ring on social media. She dedicates an emotional message to her fiancé.
- Chiquis Rivera is engaged to Emilio Sánchez!
- She showed of her ring on social media.
- She dedicates an emotional message to her fiancé.
Jenni’s daughter, Chiquis Rivera has some very good news as the singer made one of the most important announcements of her life. The star announced that she will marry her long-time boyfriend, Emilio Sánchez.
Chiquis shared a video on social media featuring herself and her fiancé. She also posted an emotional message in the form of a letter thanking Emilio for everything he has done for her and for showing her love every day.
Chiquis Rivera is engaged to Emilio Sánchez
Chiquis could not contain her excitement on Instagram and announced on Sunday, May 28, the amazing news that she and Emilio Sánchez will join their lives. He is a well-known celebrity photographer.
The video shows the couple enjoying their vacation together. The post already had more than 12,000 likes in less than an hour and the congratulations poured in.
Chiquis’ message to Emilio
Chiquis wrote a heartfelt letter thanking her boyfriend for everything that he has done for her. «Today really took a turn for the better, Emilio, Thanks for always taking the time to explain things to me. Thank you for always giving me the last bite.»
«Thanks for helping me be a better version of myself. Thank you for doing everything in your power to see me smile,» the singer wrote.
«Of course I said yes»
Chiquis and Emilio Sánchez began dating in 2021, even though Jenni’s daughter had not yet divorced her ex-husband Lorenzo Méndez. The singer has expressed her love for Emilio on several occasions.
«Just thank you for being you and loving me the way you do. Last but definitely not least, thank you for giving me the honor of now being your fiancée. I love you. Of course I said YES,» wrote Chiquis.