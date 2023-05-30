Chiquis Rivera announces she’s engaged to Emilio Sánchez

Chiquis Rivera is engaged to Emilio Sánchez!

She showed of her ring on social media.

She dedicates an emotional message to her fiancé.

Jenni’s daughter, Chiquis Rivera has some very good news as the singer made one of the most important announcements of her life. The star announced that she will marry her long-time boyfriend, Emilio Sánchez.

Chiquis shared a video on social media featuring herself and her fiancé. She also posted an emotional message in the form of a letter thanking Emilio for everything he has done for her and for showing her love every day.

Chiquis could not contain her excitement on Instagram and announced on Sunday, May 28, the amazing news that she and Emilio Sánchez will join their lives. He is a well-known celebrity photographer.

The video shows the couple enjoying their vacation together. The post already had more than 12,000 likes in less than an hour and the congratulations poured in.