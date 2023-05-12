A new romance? Tom Cruise sent flowers to Shakira

There are rumors of a romance between Tom Cruise and Shakira.

Fans give their opinion about this situation.

Does Shakira have any interest in the Top Gun star?

After being seen together a few days ago, social media users say Hollywood star Tom Cruise has already sent flowers to singer Shakira. Now rumors are circulating about a possible romance.

The actor and the singer were seen together last weekend during the Miami Grand Prix, in the fifth season of Formula 1. Various images were captured of both stars having a good time.

Does Shakira already have a new man?

Some fans claim that the Top Gun star has fallen in love with the native of Barranquilla, Colombia. They have even said that the actor is pursuing the gorgeous singer.

Shakira has had one of her worst years in her entire life after the split with Gerard Pique and the problems that ensued. Shakira has managed to move forward despite the difficult situation and now many think that she and Cruise would make a good couple.