Host Anette Cuburu is fired from ‘Venga La Alegría’ (PHOTOS)
Anette Cuburu was fired from Venga La Alegría. She confirmed the surprising news on Instagram. Did she suffer the same fate as Adamari López?
- Anette Cuburu was fired from Venga La Alegría.
- She confirmed the surprising news on Instagram.
- Did she suffer the same fate as Adamari López?
Host Anette Cuburu is fired from Venga La Alegría. There’s been yet another firing in show business with Mexican actress and host Anette Cuburu’s departure from VLA. She was one of the main hosts of the show and was popular with audiences.
Her dismissal has generated controversy because she supposedly didn’t even receive a «farewell» from the program. Now, she has revealed what happened through a statement on Instagram.
Anette Cuburu is fired from Venga La Alegría
The model from Mexicali shared a photograph with a short statement confirming her departure from TV Azteca’s Venga La Alegría. Despite the fact that her departure was completely unexpected and it is not known she was given any notice, she dedicated some warm words to the television station.
“I want to share with you that today I closed a five-year cycle in Venga la Alegría. I can tell you that the only thing we are sure of in life are changes and new projects and important challenges are coming that I was ready to undertake,” Anette Cuburu wrote.
The host’s sad farewell
Anette said that despite being sad, she feels grateful for the time she spent within the company. «I am leaving happy and grateful for such an enriching experience in my 32-year career and excited for what is to come.»
«So in due time I will tell you about it. Always hand in hand with TV Azteca we will continue to innovate because we are unstoppable. Thank you for what was and excited for what is to come,» the beautiful 48-year-old host shared on Instagram.
She thanked her fans for their support
She did not leave without first thanking her fans for their support. «THANKS TO THE PUBLIC AND THE FANS FOR SO MUCH LOVE!! #AlwaysTogether,» she wrote. The news took her fans by surprise, who expressed their dissatisfaction with TV Azteca’s decision.
«The truth is that she will be needed, I hope that in your new projects God blesses you so that they turn out the way you want.» «We will miss you in VLA.» «You as the star of the program gave it a fresh touch… we are going to miss you güera.”
Did she suffer the same fate as Adamari?
As many of you already know, Adamari López was fired from Telemundo’s morning show Hoy Día in a completely surprising and unexpected way. Now people suspect that something similar could have happened to Anette Cuburu.
Despite suspicions, there is no proof that their situations were the same. According to infobae, it was never mentioned that she would soon be leaving the show that Laura G and ‘El Capi’ Pérez also host.