Host Anette Cuburu is fired from ‘Venga La Alegría’ (PHOTOS)

Anette Cuburu was fired from Venga La Alegría.

She confirmed the surprising news on Instagram.

Host Anette Cuburu is fired from Venga La Alegría. There’s been yet another firing in show business with Mexican actress and host Anette Cuburu’s departure from VLA. She was one of the main hosts of the show and was popular with audiences.

Her dismissal has generated controversy because she supposedly didn’t even receive a «farewell» from the program. Now, she has revealed what happened through a statement on Instagram.

Anette Cuburu is fired from Venga La Alegría

The model from Mexicali shared a photograph with a short statement confirming her departure from TV Azteca’s Venga La Alegría. Despite the fact that her departure was completely unexpected and it is not known she was given any notice, she dedicated some warm words to the television station.

“I want to share with you that today I closed a five-year cycle in Venga la Alegría. I can tell you that the only thing we are sure of in life are changes and new projects and important challenges are coming that I was ready to undertake,” Anette Cuburu wrote.