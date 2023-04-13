Lili Estefan mourns Julián Figueroa with an emotional farewell

The Univision host dedicates an emotional farewell message.

Lili Estefan remembers Julián Figueroa.

She sends her condolences to Maribel Guardia.

Charismatic Cuban host Lili Estefan was shocked after the sudden death of Juliancito, son of actress and singer Maribel Guardia. In fact, the hosts of El Gordo y La Flaca were deeply saddened by the news of Julián Figueroa’s passing.

The 27-year-old was invited on several occasions to appear on the popular Univision show, spending pleasant moments with Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan. That is why Lili shared a moving farewell message and some photos where she appears with the beloved singer.

Lili Estefan mourns Julián Figueroa

In the early hours of April 10, people began speculating online about the death of Joan Sebastian’s son. The news seemed real but it was not until approximately 6:00 am when Maribel Guardia confirmed the unfortunate news.

“I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane. They found him unconscious tonight in his room, while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him dead, with no trace of violence,” she reported.