Lili Estefan mourns Julián Figueroa with an emotional farewell
Charismatic Cuban host Lili Estefan was shocked after the sudden death of Juliancito, son of actress and singer Maribel Guardia. In fact, the hosts of El Gordo y La Flaca were deeply saddened by the news of Julián Figueroa’s passing.
The 27-year-old was invited on several occasions to appear on the popular Univision show, spending pleasant moments with Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan. That is why Lili shared a moving farewell message and some photos where she appears with the beloved singer.
Lili Estefan mourns Julián Figueroa
In the early hours of April 10, people began speculating online about the death of Joan Sebastian’s son. The news seemed real but it was not until approximately 6:00 am when Maribel Guardia confirmed the unfortunate news.
“I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane. They found him unconscious tonight in his room, while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him dead, with no trace of violence,” she reported.
The host of El Gordo y la Flaca remembers an emotional moment with Maribel Guardia’s son
All of Mexico was shocked by this terrible news as time passed, celebrities who knew Maribel and her son offered condolences on social media.
Among them was Lili Estefan who, on El Gordo y la Flaca, recalled the time when Julián was a guest in 2016 and he said that his mother was the only one who could call him Juliancito.
Lili Estefan says she kept in touch with Julián
“We followed each other, we talked sometimes and well, things in life, we disconnected a long time ago, I send you kisses,” said the host of the program. In addition to this, Lili later shared photo where she appears with Julián Figueroa, and they look very close.
“My heart is heavy since I woke up this morning to this terrible news, still in shock with the death of @julian_f.f. I keep praying for everyone, especially for @maribelguardia, may God gives her all the strength and faith she needs to face so much pain. Thank you for your love Juliancito, I will always carry you in my heart RIP,” shared Lili Estefan.
What happened to Julián Figueroa?
Many people wonder how a 27-year-old man had a heart attack, and his toxicology tests found no traces of illegal substances, according to official reports. However a prestigious doctor explains what could have happened.
“At the age of 28, as a cardiologist, I am in an emergency room and I have this situation, what do I think? Number one, heart attack, but it is rare at 28 years of age and there is no time for the heart to develop plaque, it’s possible, everything is possible in medicine but I would like to confirm it,” revealed Dr. Juan Rivera.