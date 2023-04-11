Devastated Adamari López sends a message to Maribel Guardia after Julián Figueroa’s death (PHOTOS)
The unexpected death of Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, rocked the entertainment world. Given the relationships that the singer’s mother has made during her long career, she has received much love, support and many condolences. Adamari López is one of the most affected celebrities.
Just a few days after saying farewell to Telemundo, the former host of Hoy Día did not hesitate to express her sadness over the death of Maribel Guardia’s son, whom she interviewed on various occasions.
Julián Figueroa’s death has devastated the entertainment world
Adamari López has gone through some very difficult days because, when she least expected it, last Thursday she was fired from Hoy Día and the Telemundo network. She wasn’t even allowed to say goodbye to the audience… Then over the weekend she was very lively at the wedding of one of the hosts of La Mesa Caliente.
On Sunday, when Julián Figueroa’s death was announced, the Puerto Rican actress immediately offered condolences to Maribel Guardia, mother of the 28-year-old singer.
Adamari López makes her support for Maribel Guardia known
Maribel Guardia shared a statement on social media about what happened to her son Julián Figueroa: “I am sorry to have to announce the departure of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately left this plane ahead of us. They found him unconscious tonight in his room, while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him already dead, with no trace of violence,” the statement began.
And without further ado, friends of the actress and singer quickly offered their support and one of them was Adamari López who wrote: “A lot of strength Maribel, you will be in my prayers. I’m very sorry, a hug full of affection.”
Other celebrities offered their support to Maribel Guardia
Adamari López’s reaction was followed by other celebrities such as Belinda, who was also very saddened: “Maribel. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now… I remember when we were on Aventuras en el Tiempo and Juliancito came to the recordings, he was your greatest adoration and your greatest treasure!!! My heart is in great pain, I am with you unconditionally! You’re a wonderful woman… I’m so sorry from the depths of my heart…”
Alessandra Rosaldo also dedicated a few words to her: “There are no words. I hug you with all my soul, dear Maribel. I am deeply sorry.” Alicia Villarreal wrote: “I embrace you with my soul, dear Maribel, in this difficult moment. May the healing love of God be with you. Our deepest condolences.”