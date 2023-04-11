Julián Figueroa’s death has devastated the artistic community.

A grieving Adamari López sends a message to Maribel Guardia.

Maribel Guardia has received thousands of messages of support.

The unexpected death of Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, rocked the entertainment world. Given the relationships that the singer’s mother has made during her long career, she has received much love, support and many condolences. Adamari López is one of the most affected celebrities.

Just a few days after saying farewell to Telemundo, the former host of Hoy Día did not hesitate to express her sadness over the death of Maribel Guardia’s son, whom she interviewed on various occasions.

Adamari López has gone through some very difficult days because, when she least expected it, last Thursday she was fired from Hoy Día and the Telemundo network. She wasn’t even allowed to say goodbye to the audience… Then over the weekend she was very lively at the wedding of one of the hosts of La Mesa Caliente.

On Sunday, when Julián Figueroa’s death was announced, the Puerto Rican actress immediately offered condolences to Maribel Guardia, mother of the 28-year-old singer.