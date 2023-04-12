The curse of Joan Sebastian’s children: Julián Figueroa is the third to die
Some people say that Joan Sebastian's children are cursed. Julián Figueroa is the third of his children to die. Maribel Guardia confirmed the tragic news.
ARE JOAN SEBASTIAN CHILDREN’S CURSED? After Julián Figueroa’s untimely death, rumors of a possible family curse have been swirling. Some believe it all started with Trigo, followed by Juan Figueroa and now Julián is the third to die.
Maribel Guardia announced his death, saying that her son was found unconscious at his home and 911 was called. Unfortunately, by the time help arrived for the 27-year-old it was already too late. His official cause of death was cardiac arrest
ARE THE FIGUEROAS CURSED?
Since Julián Figueroa’s death, there has been talk of a Figueroa family curse. It is believed that it began with the death of Trigo Figueroa, who was also died at the age of 27, however he was the victim of violence at a Joan Sebastian concert.
The second of Sebastian’s children to pass on was Juan Figueroa, who also lost his life in a violent way. Thus, Julián Figueroa makes three of the singer’s children to die.
How was Trigo killed?
According to TV y Novelas, Trigo De Jesús Figueroa — Joan Sebastian’s eldest son — died on August 27, 2006, at one of his father’s concerts in Plaza del Valle in Hidalgo, Texas. Apparently a crowd of people surrounded his father.
Some versions of what happened say that a man with a gun approached the son of “El Poeta del Pueblo” and shot him in the head. Trigo was 27 years old and helped his father with his concerts. According to infobae, alcohol was prohibited in that town and people weren’t obeying the rules.
A violent death?
Joan Sebastian picked up his badly injured son because no one else was helping him, according to infobae.
Even so, when help arrived, they were taken to a hospital where doctors tried to remove the bullet from the back of his head, hoping to save his life. Sadly, Trigo Figueroa did not make it, according to infobae. The Secreto de aAmor singer wrote the song Trigo in his honor.
Joan Sebastian’s second son to die
Four years later, Juan Sebastián Figueroa González was killed in a nightclub in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. According to reports, José Manuel Figueroa informed his father of the tragic death. He had been arguing with security guards, who shot him.
Juan was 30 years old when he died. According El Universal, Juan Sebastián was shot in the abdomen and neck, which caused his death.