The curse of Joan Sebastian’s children: Julián Figueroa is the third to die

Some people say that Joan Sebastian’s children are cursed.

Julián Figueroa is the third of his children to die.

Maribel Guardia confirmed the tragic news.

ARE JOAN SEBASTIAN CHILDREN’S CURSED? After Julián Figueroa’s untimely death, rumors of a possible family curse have been swirling. Some believe it all started with Trigo, followed by Juan Figueroa and now Julián is the third to die.

Maribel Guardia announced his death, saying that her son was found unconscious at his home and 911 was called. Unfortunately, by the time help arrived for the 27-year-old it was already too late. His official cause of death was cardiac arrest

ARE THE FIGUEROAS CURSED?

Since Julián Figueroa’s death, there has been talk of a Figueroa family curse. It is believed that it began with the death of Trigo Figueroa, who was also died at the age of 27, however he was the victim of violence at a Joan Sebastian concert.

The second of Sebastian’s children to pass on was Juan Figueroa, who also lost his life in a violent way. Thus, Julián Figueroa makes three of the singer’s children to die.