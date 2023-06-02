Puerto Rican rapper Pacho El Antifeka is shot to death

Puerto Rican rapper Pacho El Antifeka is murdered.

He was found dead inside a car.

He collaborated with Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny.

Once again, the Hispanic entertainment world is plunged into mourning after the murder of Puerto Rican rapper Pacho El Antifeka. He was shot to death inside a car.

The news was confirmed by several local and international media outlets, in addition, several reggaeton artists mourned his death online. Daddy Yankee shared an emotional message on social media.

Pacho El Antifeka is shot to death

Forty-two-year-old Puerto Rican rapper Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, also known as Pacho El Antifeka, was murdered on Thursday in a commercial area of ​​the municipality of Bayamón, ​​Puerto Rico.

Police found his lifeless body inside an Infiniti EX35 parked in the Plaza Tropical center, located on PR-167, in Bayamón, according to Billboard.