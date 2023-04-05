Rapper BTB Savage was murdered in Texas.

Darrell Gentry, better known as BTB Savage, was shot to death.

It may have been retaliation over an Instagram post.

Rapper BTB Savage is murdered in Texas. It may have been retaliation for an Instagram post. Darrell Gentry was shot to death at the age of 26. His family believes his murder may be revenge.

Rapper BTB Savage shared an Instagram post that may have cost him his life. Authorities say it may have been because he bragged about his girlfriend killing a would-be thief inside his house.

Rapper BTB Savage killed in Texas

The rapper’s death was confirmed on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30. There are videos circulating on social media where you can see a car riddled with bullet holes and what appears to be the rapper’s lifeless body on the ground.

The victim’s mother spoke to ABC13 and said she believed her son’s murder was actually revenge for social media post. “I said take that off social media,” she said.