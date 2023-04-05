Rapper BTB Savage is murdered in Texas in retaliation for an Instagram post (VIDEO)
Rapper BTB Savage was murdered in Texas. Darrell Gentry, better known as BTB Savage, was shot to death. It may have been retaliation over an Instagram post.
Rapper BTB Savage shared an Instagram post that may have cost him his life. Authorities say it may have been because he bragged about his girlfriend killing a would-be thief inside his house.
The rapper’s death was confirmed on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30. There are videos circulating on social media where you can see a car riddled with bullet holes and what appears to be the rapper’s lifeless body on the ground.
The victim’s mother spoke to ABC13 and said she believed her son’s murder was actually revenge for social media post. “I said take that off social media,” she said.
What did BTB savage post?
BTB Savage gave an interview to VLAD-TV at the beginning of last week. In it, he revealed how he and his girlfriend fought off a robber inside his house. The incident ended with his girlfriend shooting the man.
On Thursday, March 30, the rapper shared a post that included a series of photos from the bloody crime scene along with the text: “ADVANCE TO THE DAY OF DEATH. LET HIM MEET HIS MAKER.”
He was shot to death hours after sharing the post
Just hours after he shared the post on Instagram on Thursday, March 30, Houston authorities confirmed BTB Savage was shot to death. The rapper’s mother told ABC13 that he did not doubt that the murder was related to the robbery in February.
Rapper BTB Savage, whose real name is Darrell Gentry, was shot to death on Thursday afternoon, in River Oaks, Texas. During the VLAD-TV interview, he bragged that the thief begged for his life to which he replied, “I don’t give a sh*t. You will die.”
Video of the crime scene is circulating online
After the rapper’s death was reported, a video of the crime scene began to circulate on social media. It shows a white car riddled with bullets and police cars around it.
The camera pans to a person covered with a blanket on the ground. Apparently it is the lifeless body of BTB Savage.