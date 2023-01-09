Texas taqueria thief shot and killed by customer (VIDEO)

Taqueria thief was killed by a customer.

The offender was shot by a man who was eating in the taco shop.

He “produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times”. Customer shoots taqueria thief. Customers at a Mexican restaurant in Houston, Texas experienced moments of terror when diners were robbed at gunpoint. However, the criminal never imagined what would happen. The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Ranchito #4 taqueria near Bellaire Boulevard in Houston, Texas. A thief who entered the taco shop was shot and killed by a customer. According to police reports, the man then returned the stolen money to the terrified diners. Customer shoots thief in taqueria A security video shows how the incident happened but so far the identity of the ‘hero’ remains a mystery. Police have asked the customer to come forward for questioning. The thief died as a result of the shooting. Footage that has already been shared on social media shows the unidentified customer drawing a gun and turning the thief around as he walked through the restaurant demanding that customers hand over their wallets while threatening them with what appeared to be a real gun.

The criminal died at the scene The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday as 10 customers were dining inside the taqueria, according to the Houston Police Department. The gunman collapsed near the front of the restaurant before the customer who shot him got up, stood over him and fired one more time at point-blank range, the video shows. "Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money. As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times," police said in a statement.

Police are looking for the vigilante Police reported that the thief was using a toy gun for the robbery: "The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons. He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene," police told the media. The customer who killed the robber has been identified as a Hispanic man, according to witnesses. He left before authorities arrived. Police released a surveillance image of the customer and his vehicle, a battered pickup truck, according to ABC News.

The thief was carrying a toy gun Authorities said the identity of the dead suspect, who is in his 20s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police were still investigating what happened halfway through the week, according to KHOU 11. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing all black, including a black ski mask and black gloves, according to police. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It turned out that his gun was not real: "He had a plastic gun, possibly a soft streamlined gun, or possibly a small gun," the officers claimed. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE .