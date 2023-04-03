Mexico will face the US in the Nations League semifinals

Mexico and US meet in Nations League semifinals.

There will be no CONCACAF Classic final in the Nations League.

What is Diego Cocca’s biggest problem? It’s the first big test for the new coach of the Mexican National Team, Diego Cocca. His opponent in the Nations League semifinals has been announced and they are none other than his staunch rival and neighboring country. Defending champion United States will play Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on June 15 in Las Vegas. The winner advances to the final against Canada or Panama on June 18, also in Las Vegas, the regional governing body reported Wednesday. The semifinal game begins at 10 pm Central Time, after the Canada-Panama game. Mexico and the US will face each other in the Nations League semifinals No. 13 US also plays 15th-ranked Mexico in an exhibition on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona. That match is not on a date set by FIFA and neither team believes they have most of their players based in Europe, according to the Agency Associated Press. The United States beat Mexico 2-0 in Cincinnati and drew 0-0 in Mexico City during World Cup qualifying. The Americans defeated El Tri 3-2 after extra time in the 2021 Nations League final in Denver and won 1-0 in that year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final in Las Vegas.

How did the Mexicans arrive? Diego Cocca’s performance at home as the new coach of Mexico was not ideal. With a goal from Hirving Lozano late in the first half, the Mexicans rescued a 2-2 draw against Jamaica on Sunday and qualified for the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League. At the end of the match, Cocca and the rest of the Mexican team were fired amid boos from the fans. “People can express what they want, we are strong and convinced that working on this path, God willing, with results and the way of play that we are going to acquire with time and work, we hope that people can support us,” he said at a press conference.

First big challenge for Cocca The Mexicans finished with eight points at the top of Group A to enter the round of four finalists to be held in Las Vegas next June. Jamaica finished second in the sector with six units, according to The Associated Press. “There is a lot to improve and that has some good and some bad. It’s bad because we’re not at the level we want, but the good thing is that by working and convincing the players, we have a team that has a lot of growth ahead of it and we’re on that path,” he said.

Ricardo Pepi returns Ricardo Pepi, removed by coach Gregg Berhalter from the USA World Cup roster, returned to the national team under interim coach Anthony Hudson and responded with three goals in two games. Pepi scored on his first touches of the match in the 62nd minute, lifting the US past El Salvador 1-0 on Tuesday night and into the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. “It has been a roller coaster,” Pepi said.