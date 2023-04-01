Who is Norma Palafox? Meet one of the hottest soccer players of the moment!

Does Norma Palafox have a boyfriend?

Learn more about her career. Does Norma Palafox have a boyfriend? The Mexican soccer player has caused a sensation on social media, with more than 2 million followers who follow her every step on and off the pitch. Although Palafox is usually private about her romantic relationships, she enjoys sharing her day-to-day life. From her athletic prowess to her ability to score to her TV appearances, the young sensation of women’s soccer has established herself as an example to follow for the next generation. Who is Norma Palafox? Norma Palafox is a Mexican soccer player born on May 26, 1998 in Sonora, Mexico. She plays as a striker and is currently part of Club Deportivo Guadalajara Femenil and the Mexican women’s national team. Palafox stands out for her technical and scoring ability. She has been recognized as one of the most talented and promising players in women’s soccer in Mexico.

Norma’s athletic career Norma Irene Duarte Palafox was born in Sonora, Mexico and from a very young age she was interested in football. As a child, she was on several teams and participated in some regional and national competitions in which she went on to win several prizes. Growing up, Norma decided to dedicate herself exclusively to arbitration, although in 2017 her life took a 180° turn, when she made the decision to change professions and embark on a new career as a professional soccer player on one one of the most important teams in Mexico.

Norma Palafox in Chivas Norma made her debut in the Mexican women’s soccer league with the Chivas team. She played her first official match on July 29, 2017. During the two years that she on the team, played in more than 60 games and scored more than 15 goals. Perhaps one of her best-known feats was when she scored the winning goal during the final of the 2019 closing tournament. After that match , Palafox announced that she was leaving the team and professional soccer, hoping to pursue other interests. That same year, she announced she would appear on a reality show. Norma was recently announced as a new player for the Cruz Azul team from Mexico.

Does Norma Palafox have a boyfriend? Currently, Norma Palafox does not have an official boyfriend. The soccer player and television star says that her last romance was in 2017 and since then she has preferred to stay away from romantic relationships and focus her attention in other things. However, she says she does want to get married and have children. The Mexican says she likes romantic gestures like chocolates and serenades, although the most important thing for her is that her partner is good person with an excellent attitude.